Heads up! 2 comets to sweep past Earth

There’s exciting news about two comets, one in our sky now, and one about to be. The first – comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, parent object of the Draconid meteor shower – is being picked up with small telescopes now. It’s about to come closer to Earth than it has in 72 years! The other – comet Wirtanen – will come even closer and might become visible to the unaided eye later this year.

Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner – affectionately called simply 21P by astronomers – is currently approaching the Earth and sun at incredible speeds (about 14 miles/second, or 23 km/s). Its closest approach to both the Earth and the sun takes place on the same day – September 10, 2018 – when this comet will sweep past Earth at a completely safe distance of 36 million miles (58 million km) from our planet. That’s nearly as far from us as the next planet outward in orbit – Mars – is right now. But, for a comet, it’s relatively close.

And that’s one reason astronomers are excited. But there are more reasons!

During the first half of September, comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner will be visible with binoculars. The comet is expected to reach a visual magnitude of 6.5 to 7. That means it will not be visible to the eye … but nearly.

Around this time, 21P will be passing in front of the constellations Camelopardalis, Perseus, and Auriga.

Because closest approach to Earth happens on the night of September 9-10 (September 10 at 06:27 UTC to be exact)- the same day as the comet’s perihelion – Saturday, September 8, is also a good night to get a glimpse at the celestial visitor. On that date, it will be visible in front of the constellation Auriga.

Using binoculars or a small telescope, you will be able to find the comet as a fuzzy patch of light, if you observe in the right direction. See the illustration below.

Although the nucleus of comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner is estimated to be just over a mile (about 2 km) wide, the heat the comet is now feeling from the sun has caused it to develop a coma or cometary atmosphere some 180,000 miles (about 290,000 km) in diameter, according to observations by Northolt Branch Observatories in London.

This means comet 21P now has an atmosphere about twice the diameter of our solar system’s biggest planet, Jupiter!

Some images show the comet’s coma as a green color, which indicates the comet has cyanogen and diatomic carbon, gases that glow in a green color as they’re illuminated by sunlight.

Using a small telescope, carefully observe which stars are close to the comet’s nucleus, and then compare the view just 15 or 30 minutes later; you will be able to detect its motion. Comet 21P is travelling through space at 50,555 miles per hour (81,360 km/h) relative to Earth.

Late on the night of September 10-11, the comet passes very close to Messier 37, aka M37, the richest and brightest open cluster in the constellation Auriga. See illustration below.

Meanwhile, if you don’t want to wait 40 years, take a good look at Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, as its next best close approach occurs on September 18, 2058.

Now about that meteor shower. As it orbits the sun, 21P produces some debris, causing the Draconid meteor shower. In 2018, Draconids will probably be seen on the evening of October 7 or 8, close to the new moon phase. The Draconids are not known for being an outstanding shower in most years. But, when a parent comet is nearby, the resulting meteor shower can be spectacular. We haven’t seen any predictions for a spectacular Draconid shower in 2018 … yet. But it’s definitely a shower worth watching. Read more … All you need to know: Draconids in 2018.

Comet 21P was discovered on December 20, 1900, by Michel Giacobini from France, and then was seen again or recovered by Ernst Zinner from Germany in October 1913. It is a frequent visitor to Earth, with an orbit around the sun lasting 6.6 years.

Another comet approaching Earth is 46P/Wirtanen. In December 2018, comet Wirtanen might be visible with the unaided eye, at least from dark skies. Closest approach to the sun will be December 12, 2018, and closest approach to Earth is just a few days later, on December 16. According to astronomers at the University of Maryland, this passage of comet Wirtanen near the Earth (near by comet standards, that is) will be the 10th closest approach of a comet in modern times. At its closest to us, the comet will be about 30 times the moon’s distance (7.1 million miles, or 11.5 million km). Contrast that number to the number of 21P/Giacobini-Zinner’s closest approach to Earth (36 million miles, or 58 million km).

Estimates indicate Wirtanen might reach a visual magnitude of 3.5 to 6. That would place the comet clearly in the realm of visibility with the unaided eye (although diffuse objects like comets are tougher to see than the pinpoints of stars at comparable magnitudes).

And, of course, comets have been shown to be unpredictable. We will keep you updated.

Bottom line: Here are two comets to watch for in the months ahead, comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, coming closest to Earth in September, 2018 – and comet Wirtanen, coming closest in December.