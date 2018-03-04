So close! Venus and Mercury after sunset

Mercury is called the most elusive planet because it’s the innermost planet, always hovering near the sunrise or sunset. Venus is the brightest planet and was in the morning sky throughout the latter part of 2017. Venus only began showing up after sunset again last month, when you had to look exceedingly low in the sky to see it. Right now, if you look very low in the west after sunset, you can see both Venus and Mercury in conjunction, that is, near each other on our sky’s dome. Their actual conjunction is Monday, March 5, but this weekend they were only a little more than one degree apart. That’s about the width of your little finger at arm’s length. Many in the EarthSky community caught their photo! Read more about the Mercury/Venus conjunction here.

Venus and Mercury will remain close enough together on the sky’s dome to fit inside a typical binocular field of 5 degrees for the first three weeks of March 2018.

Thanks to all who submitted photos!

Bottom line: Photos of the Venus/Mercury conjunction in early March 2018.