So close! Venus and Mercury after sunset

Venus and Mercury after sunset with pelicans, from James Dixon on March 3, 2018. Canon Rebel t5, 300mm zoom.
Mercury is called the most elusive planet because it’s the innermost planet, always hovering near the sunrise or sunset. Venus is the brightest planet and was in the morning sky throughout the latter part of 2017. Venus only began showing up after sunset again last month, when you had to look exceedingly low in the sky to see it. Right now, if you look very low in the west after sunset, you can see both Venus and Mercury in conjunction, that is, near each other on our sky’s dome. Their actual conjunction is Monday, March 5, but this weekend they were only a little more than one degree apart. That’s about the width of your little finger at arm’s length. Many in the EarthSky community caught their photo! Read more about the Mercury/Venus conjunction here.
Venus and Mercury will remain close enough together on the sky’s dome to fit inside a typical binocular field of 5 degrees for the first three weeks of March 2018.
Thanks to all who submitted photos!
View larger. | Eliot Herman in Tucson caught Venus and Mercury on the evening of March 2, 2018. He wrote: “Tonight through Sunday night, a close conjunction … 1.3 degrees tonight, slightly closer Saturday, and about the same Sunday.”
Kris Hazelbaker in Grangeville, Idaho caught the pair on March 2. Canon T6s, Sigma 150-600 mm lens at 150 mm.
John Hlynialuk caught Mercury and Venus on March 2, above the ski hills of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada. Canon 6D with 24-105 mm zoom set at 105 mm/ f4.0.
Michael Holland Sr. in Lakeland, Florida wrote: “Mercury being as elusive as it is was no match for me tonight. Thanks to the wonderful heads up articles by the staff at EarthSky.” Canon EOS Rebel T5
300 mm lens
ISO 400. 0.3 second exposure f/6.5.
Victor C. Rogus in Arcadia, Florida caught the pair on March 3. He wrote: “I was not sure if I had a good enough western horizon for this event, so I used my “grab and go” telescope and mount. I jumped in my car and found an appropriate spot near a cow pasture. Mosquitoes quickly discovered me, and they seemed to know that I had forgotten my repellant. They had a feast on me while I searched for brilliant Venus that would guide me to Planet Mercury. I could not look away as the two beautiful planets joined together in conjunction while the Sun set. Viewing these magnificent sights is always worth the effort, and this time was no different.” Cannon 80d camera, Vixen D/66mm x F400mm “Star Guy” Apo refractor @F6, on a Celestron ALT AZ mount.
Nicolas Holshouser in Brevard, North Carolina caught the pair on March 3, 2018. He wrote: “Just south of Brevard there’s a nice high ridge with a west view over a dark valley. The far ridge is near Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, about 17 miles away. Mercury finally popped out about 7PM, I got this shot as the blue left the sky, midway through nautical twilight.” 260mm focal length, 3 sec exposure at f/7.1, ISO 100.
Greg Redfern in Virginia wrote: “Venus (l) and Mercury at their closest approach. A beautiful planetary pair in a gorgeous sunset sky.” NIKON D810A W/ 18-300MM HANDHELD @ 300MM.
Bottom line: Photos of the Venus/Mercury conjunction in early March 2018.