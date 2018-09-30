Death toll surges over 800 in Indonesia earthquake

The BBC and other media are sharing photos and video this morning following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia Friday evening which triggered a large tsunami. The tsunami struck Palu, Donggala and the surrounding settlements. As of the morning of September 20, 2018, many people are still reported trapped in the rubble of buildings, waiting to be rescued. Jusuf Kalla, vice president of Indonesia since 2014, said the final death toll could be thousands. Officials on Sunday also shared chilling videos and photos on social media of land liquefaction in the wake of the disaster, where the soil turns into something akin to quicksand and drags buildings along with it. Here are some links to stories and images:

