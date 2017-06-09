menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

252,537 subscribers and counting ...

What is virga?

By in Earth | June 9, 2017

We’ve all seen virga, but maybe not known what it’s called. Virga is rain that evaporates before it hits the ground. Enjoy these photos!

Jill Whamond captured this virga in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on May 28, 2017.

Virga often appears in streaks or shafts extending from the bottoms of clouds. You often see virga over a desert, where low humidity and high temperatures can cause rain to evaporate shortly after being released by clouds. Or you might see virga at high altitudes; in fact, the precipitation often starts out in the form of ice crystals. Virga is commonly seen in the U.S. West and above the Canadian Prairies, in the Middle East, Australia and North Africa. At some northerly latitudes, too – as in the photos from Sweden on this page – virga sometimes paints the sky above.

The word virga is derived from Latin meaning “twig” or “branch”.

It’s an especially dramatic sight at sunrise or sunset.

The photos on this page are from EarthSky friends. Enjoy, and share your pics with us on Facebook or submit them here.

May 31, 2017 in Boden in northern Sweden, by Birgit Bodén.

Virga over Golden Open Space, New Mexico on June 1, 2106. . 6:09 pm. Photo via Jay Chapman.

Virga over Golden Open Space, New Mexico on June 1, 2016 at 6:09 pm. Photo via Jay Chapman.

Timothy Busch caught this virga at sunset in New Mexico.

Timothy Busch caught this virga at sunset in New Mexico.

Susan Jensen captured this image of virga in eastern Washington.

Susan Jensen captured this image of virga in eastern Washington.

Birgit Boden captured virga during a midnight sunset in the month of June, from northern Sweden.

Birgit Boden captured virga during a midnight sunset in the month of June, from northern Sweden.

Ron Ratliff caught this virga near Mexican Hat, Utah.

Ron Ratliff caught this virga near Mexican Hat, Utah.

Virga over Montana, by Jessica Gutliph Karr.

Virga over Montana. Photo via Jessica Gutliph Karr.

Virga over west Texas by Deborah Byrd.

Virga over west Texas. Photo via Deborah Byrd.

Virga over Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo via Beth Katz.

Virga over Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo via Beth Katz.

Virga over Sweden in the month of April, by Jorgen Norrland Andersson.

Virga over Sweden in the month of April. Photo via Jorgen Norrland Andersson.

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: Virga is rain that evaporates before it reaches the ground. It appears in streaks or shafts extending from the bottoms of clouds. You often see virga over a desert, where low humidity and high temperatures can cause rain to evaporate high in the sky.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

2017's smallest full moon on June 9

4 hours ago

Moon near Crown of Scorpion on June 7

2 days ago

Tonight

2017’s smallest full moon on June 9

Today's Image

Milky Way over Mount Abu Observatory

Milky Way over Mount Abu Observatory

We're Social all the time