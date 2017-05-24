Top 10 new species 2017

Thousands of new species are discovered each year. To celebrate the new finds, the International Institute for Species Exploration (IISE) compiles a top 10 new species list of notable discoveries made during the previous year.

The annual list is released around May 23 to honor of the birthday of Carl Linnaeus, the botanist and physician who developed our modern binomial classification system for naming organisms.

Here are the top 10 for 2017:

(In alphabetical order by scientific name)

“Sorting Hat” Spider (Eriovixia gryffindori). Location: India



Unexpected Katydid (Eulophophyllum kirki). Location: Malaysia



Omnivorous Root Rat (Gracilimus radix). Location: Indonesia



414-legged Millipede (Illacme tobini). Location: United States



“Dragon” Ant (Pheidole drogon). Location: Papua New Guinea



Freshwater Stingray (Potamotrygon rex). Location: Brazil



Swimming Centipede (Scolopendra cataracta). Location: Laos, Thailand and Vietnam



Bush Tomato (Solanum ossicruentum). Location: Australia



Endangered Orchid (Telipogon diabolicus). Location: Colombia



“Churro” Marine Worm (Xenoturbella churro). Location: Mexico



Bottom line: The IISE has released the list of top 10 new species for 2017.

