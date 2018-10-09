menu
Michael heading for Florida panhandle

By in Earth | Human World | October 9, 2018

The early morning update on Tuesday, October 9, shows Michael as a category 1 hurricane, still forecast to reach major, category 3 status before landfall Wednesday on the Florida panhandle.

Animated gif showing Michael from GOES16 satellite data. The gif ends at October 10, 2018 at 10 UTC (6 a.m. EDT; translate to your time). Image via Weathernerds.org.

Hurricane Michael is now inside the Gulf of Mexico, heading slowly toward the northwest and the Florida panhandle. Jason Samenow and
Brian McNoldy of the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang reported Monday night at 11 p.m. EDT:

Hurricane Michael is strengthening as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and is aimed at Florida. The storm is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

It will probably be the area’s strongest hurricane in at least 13 years.

By Tuesday morning, the situation looked much the time. Key messages from the National Hurricane Center are below.

Bottom line: Hurricane Michael is now a Category 1 storm, inside the Gulf of Mexico, heading northwest toward the Florida panhandle.

Read more: Hurricane warnings issued as Michael strengthens and heads for Florida

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century.

