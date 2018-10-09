Michael heading for Florida panhandle

Hurricane Michael is now inside the Gulf of Mexico, heading slowly toward the northwest and the Florida panhandle. Jason Samenow and

Brian McNoldy of the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang reported Monday night at 11 p.m. EDT:

Hurricane Michael is strengthening as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and is aimed at Florida. The storm is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday. It will probably be the area’s strongest hurricane in at least 13 years.

By Tuesday morning, the situation looked much the time. Key messages from the National Hurricane Center are below.

Hurricane Michael is moving north-northwestward over the Gulf of Mexico. Here are the 4 am CDT October 9th Key Messages on Hurricane #Michael. pic.twitter.com/zKG49aiLqY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2018

Bottom line: Hurricane Michael is now a Category 1 storm, inside the Gulf of Mexico, heading northwest toward the Florida panhandle.

