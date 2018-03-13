Colorado serenade

This is the newest video from SKYGLOWPROJECT.COM, a crowdfunded quest to explore the effects and dangers of urban light pollution in contrast with some of the most incredible Dark-Sky areas in North America. It was created by Harun Mehmedinovic and his shooting partner Gavin Heffernan. Here’s what Harun told us about it:

In this video, we visit the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park during the monsoon season, and the magnificent night skies there as seen from the river level. Recently, Grand Canyon was granted the status of an International Dark-Sky Park.

You can find out more about the video here.

Thank you so much Harun and Gavin for sharing your video with us!

Bottom line: Timelapse of day and night skies over the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.