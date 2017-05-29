menu
Weekend auroras at the South Pole

By in Earth | Today's Image | May 29, 2017

A strong G3-class geomagnetic storm took place this weekend, sparking auroras over both poles of Earth. Hunter Davis, at the South Pole, captured these images.

A communication relay building with some purple and blue auroras overhead. Photo taken May 28, 2017 by Hunter Davis.

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a coronal mass ejection or CME arrived at Earth from the sun, sparking a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm that peaked on May 28. According to spaceweather.com, auroras were sighted in more than 20 U.S. states (and no doubt at similar latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere). But they also occurred over the less populous South Hemisphere, and over Earth’s South Pole, where Hunter Davis – who is working there – caught the images on this page. Thank you, Hunter!

Blue auroras over a relay station and communication equipment at the south pole. And top right is an iridium flare. Photo taken May 28, 2017 by Hunter Davis.

Satellite dome at the south pole, with auroras. Photo taken May 28, 2017 by Hunter Davis.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

