Weekend auroras at the South Pole

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a coronal mass ejection or CME arrived at Earth from the sun, sparking a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm that peaked on May 28. According to spaceweather.com, auroras were sighted in more than 20 U.S. states (and no doubt at similar latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere). But they also occurred over the less populous South Hemisphere, and over Earth’s South Pole, where Hunter Davis – who is working there – caught the images on this page. Thank you, Hunter!
