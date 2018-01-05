menu
See it! Dance of morning planets

By in Astronomy Essentials | January 5, 2018

Don’t miss the planets Mars and Jupiter in your predawn sky this weekend. Their conjunction is Sunday morning, when they’ll be only half a moon-diameter apart.

Jenney Disimon in Sabah, North Borneo caught Jupiter and Mars on January 5, 2018. Watch for a little star above them, Zubenelgenubi in the constellation Libra the Scales.

The planets Jupiter and Mars have been closing in on each other all week and are about to come spectacularly close in the predawn sky! You can see them before dawn no matter where you are on Earth. They’ll be located in the sunrise half of your sky, high above the sunrise point (southeast as seen from latitudes like those in North America and Europe). By the morning of January 7, 2018 – when the two will be in conjunction – they’ll be only 0.25 degrees apart, or about half a moon-diameter. Very wonderful to see!

Can you spot them? Yes! Just get up before dawn, look generally toward the sunrise, and your eye will light on Jupiter, the brightest starlike object in that part of the sky. Mars will be the reddish object nearby.

Read more: Mars/Jupiter conjunction on January 7

Submit your Mars and Jupiter photo here

View larger. | Michael Holland in Lakeland, Florida caught Jupiter and Mars on January 5, 2018. He also caught Mercury near the sunrise! He wrote: “Mercury did not disappoint this morning. Ambient temperature 28 degrees, wind chill of 22. Articles from EarthSky though keep me going, rain or shine to capture, these images (weather permitting).” Thank you for sharing, Michael!

On the morning of Jupiter 7, the very bright planet Jupiter and fainter, reddish planet Mars will be in conjunction. Also look for the star Zubenelgenubi near them, and bright reddish Antares – Heart of the Scorpion in the constellation Scorpius – below them.

View larger. | Greg Hogan caught Mars and Jupiter near the star Zubenelgenubi in the constellation Libra on the morning of January 4, 2018. Mars and Jupiter will be closer on January 7! If you have binoculars, use them to glimpse Jupiter’s moon – enhance the color contrast between Mars and Jupiter – and see that Zubenelgenubi is a double star.

Steve Pond (@aboveeg on Twitter) sent this awesome shot of the planets before dawn on the morning of January 3, 2018.

Dennis Chabot of POSNE NightSky Astrophotography caught Jupiter and Mars on the morning of December 30, 2017.

Steve Pond (@aboveeg on Twitter) captured the planets on December 28 ” … from a very cold and frosty southern England.”

The planets Jupiter and Mars were relatively far apart when the waning crescent moon swept past them on the morning of December 13, 2017. The moon will be passing them again around January 10-12. See chart below.

On the mornings of January 10-12, 2018, the waning crescent moon will sweep past the planets Jupiter and Mars.

Bottom line: Don’t miss the planets Mars and Jupiter in your predawn sky this weekend. Their conjunction is Sunday morning, when they’ll be only half a moon-diameter apart.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

