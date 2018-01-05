See it! Dance of morning planets

The planets Jupiter and Mars have been closing in on each other all week and are about to come spectacularly close in the predawn sky! You can see them before dawn no matter where you are on Earth. They’ll be located in the sunrise half of your sky, high above the sunrise point (southeast as seen from latitudes like those in North America and Europe). By the morning of January 7, 2018 – when the two will be in conjunction – they’ll be only 0.25 degrees apart, or about half a moon-diameter. Very wonderful to see!

Can you spot them? Yes! Just get up before dawn, look generally toward the sunrise, and your eye will light on Jupiter, the brightest starlike object in that part of the sky. Mars will be the reddish object nearby.

Read more: Mars/Jupiter conjunction on January 7

Submit your Mars and Jupiter photo here

Bottom line: Don’t miss the planets Mars and Jupiter in your predawn sky this weekend. Their conjunction is Sunday morning, when they’ll be only half a moon-diameter apart.