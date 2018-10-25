menu
close
subscribe

Watch after sunrise for a daytime moon

By in Tonight | October 25, 2018

The Northern Hemisphere’s full Hunter’s Moon has passed. The moon is now in a waning gibbous phase, rising in the east later and later each evening. That means you can catch the moon over your western horizon after sunrise in the coming days. Sylvia asked:

When is the best time to see the moon in the sky during daylight hours?

The answer is that the daytime moon is up there much of the time, but, because it’s pale against the blue sky, it’s not as noticeable as the moon at night. The most noticeable moon at night is a full moon. The recent full moon was on October 24 at 16:45 Universal Time; translate to your time zone. That means the time is now to catch a daytime moon, in the west in the morning.

Jacob Zimmer caught this daytime moon from Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Every full moon rises around sunset and sets around sunrise. But now the moon is in a waning gibbous phase – rising later each night – and setting in the west later each day after sunrise.

So, in the several mornings after full moon – after sunrise – look for the waning gibbous moon in the west during the morning hours. At mid-northern latitudes in North America, the moon will set well nearly two hours after sunrise on October 26, 2018, and will set an one hour (or more) later each day thereafter.

These recommended almanacs can help you find the moon’s setting time in your sky

Marcy Fisher in Ocala, Florida wrote of this daytime moon: “It was a nice, beautiful surprise.”

By the way, the moon is up during the day half the time. It has to be, since it orbits around the whole Earth once a month. A crescent moon is hard to see because it’s so near the sun in the sky. At the vicinity of last quarter moon about a week from now, you might have to crane your neck, looking up, to notice it after sunrise.

Ordinarily, we don’t look up to see the waning last quarter moon and waning crescent after sunrise. That’s one reason why people so often miss the moon during the day.

Day by day, the lighted portion of the waning gibbous moon will shrink and the half-lit last quarter moon will come on October 31. Watch for the daytime moon to climb higher and higher into the western sky after sunrise all this coming week!

Daytime moon Dec. 18, 2010

Daytime moon captured by Brian Pate. Used with permission.

Look for the moon in your eastern sky before going to bed this evening, on October 25, and then seek for the moon in your western sky before sunrise October 26.

Bottom line: Starting around October 26, 2018, look for the daytime moon in the west after sunrise.

Donate: Your support means the world to us

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

MORE ARTICLES

Watch after sunrise for a daytime moon

32 mins ago

Full Hunter's Moon on October 24

24 hours ago