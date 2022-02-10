Tonight

Cool! See all 4 rocky planets before sunrise in February

Kelly Kizer Whitt
February 10, 2022
Rocky planets: Chart of dawn sky with three planets and slanted green line of ecliptic.
Here they are: Mercury (nearest the sunrise horizon, and a challenge to spot), Venus (now at greatest brilliancy in the eastern predawn sky) and Mars (faint but red in color) in a triangle at dawn. All 3 of these rocky planets are more or less along the sun’s path across our sky (the green line). Wait. That’s just 3. Where’s the 4th? Beneath your feet!

You can spot all four of the rocky planets in our solar system – Mercury, Venus, Earth (look down) and Mars – before sunrise around mid-February 2022. These are our the four major terrestrial planets – made of rocks or metals – in our sun’s family. Commune with them over your morning cup of coffee, before you’re whisked away into a busy day.

For us in the Northern Hemisphere, Venus rises above the dawn horizon first, about 2 1/2 hours before sunrise. Its brilliant white light is unmistakable. Its greatest brilliancy for all of 2022 was February 9. Venus shines mightily at magnitude -4.6. That’s as bright as this neighboring world ever gets. You can’t miss Venus blazing away – in the sunrise direction – at dawn.

Up next is Mars, rising about two hours before the sun from Northern Hemisphere locations. Mars will be farther southeast on the horizon, or to the lower right of Venus, as seen from the northern half of the globe. Mars is faint now, shining at magnitude +1.4. It’s far across the solar system from us, only now emerging after being behind the sun as seen from Earth. But, once you come to know Mars, it’s unmistakable for its red color. Mars will be starkly dimmer than Venus, yet still brighter than the surrounding stars.

Last up is Mercury, the innermost planet to the sun. From the Northern Hemisphere, it rises a little more than an hour before the sun, brighter than Mars at magnitude +0.1. Mercury is up long enough before the sun to let you catch the trio of planets together before the sun’s light spoils the view.

Southern Hemisphere? Never fear. Your view is even better than ours, and you’ll see the planets higher in your eastern sky before dawn. Check Stellarium for specific views from anywhere on Earth.

Where will you see these planets?

All three planets start February 2022 in front of the constellation Sagittarius the Archer. However, by February 15, Mercury will cross into Capricornus the Sea Goat.

Star chart. Constellation Sagittarius with Venus, Mercury and Mars labeled.
View larger. | This star chart represents the view from mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere on February 12 around 5:45 am CST. Mars will slide between the Teapot and Teaspoon asterisms (drawn in red lines) in Sagittarius from February 11 to 16, 2022. Image via CyberSky 5.

Bottom line: See all four rocky planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars and Earth beneath your feet – before sunrise from February 11 to 16.

February 10, 2022
Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

