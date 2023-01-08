Tonight

Moon near the Sickle of Leo, January 10

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
January 8, 2023
Horizontal green ecliptic line with moon, and stars labeled 'Sickle' above, and star Regulus.
Late at night on January 9, 2023 – and early in the morning on January 10 – look for the moon near the Sickle, a famous asterism in the constellation Leo the Lion. Leo’s brightest star is Regulus. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Moon near the Sickle of Leo

Late at night on January 9, 2023 – and early in the morning on January 10 – you’ll find the waning gibbous moon glowing in the direction of the Sickle of Leo the Lion. The moon’s bright, glowing presence will make it harder to spot the dimmer Sickle stars. So start by looking for Regulus, Leo’s brightest star, which should be visible shining in the moon’s glare.

Note that the Sickle has a distinctive shape, that of a backwards question mark. And Regulus marks the period at the bottom of the backward question mark pattern.

In fact, Regulus is the only 1st-magnitude star that sits almost right on the ecliptic, the path the sun follows through the sky. So Regulus is often near a bright planet and can even be occulted (covered over) by the moon.

The moon will be right beside the next star up on the Sickle, dim Eta Leonis. But the star that marks the lower curve of the Sickle is magnitude 2.1 Algieba. Can you make it out and then trace the rest of the Sickle’s shape?

Available now! 2023 EarthSky lunar calendar. A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar showing phases of the moon every night of the year! Makes a great gift.

The view from the Southern Hemisphere

If you’re south of the equator, the Sickle looks like an upside down and backward question mark. As you can see, depending on your location on Earth, the view of the night sky changes slightly. So, if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, turn our maps upside down for a more accurate view. Or try Stellarium for a precise star chart from your location.

Bottom line: You can spot the waning gibbous moon near the Sickle of Leo the Lion and its brightest star, Regulus, on the morning of January 10, 2023.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

Posted 
January 8, 2023
 in 
Tonight

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Top 12 brightest objects in our solar system
January 8, 2023
Moon near Castor and Pollux, January 6 and 7
January 6, 2023
Bomb cyclone hits California with rain and snow
January 5, 2023
Nearly full moon near Orion, January 4 and 5
January 4, 2023