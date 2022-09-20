Tonight

See the Beehive Cluster and moon in binoculars

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
September 20, 2022
Circle with moon and scattered dots representing the Beehive Cluster in binoculars.
Want to see the Beehive Cluster? The moon leads you to it on the morning of September 21, 2022. You’ll want binoculars because the waning crescent moon will overpower the faint cluster. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

See the Beehive Cluster in binoculars

If you’ve never seen the Beehive Cluster – Messier 44 or M44 – at the heart of the constellation Cancer the Crab, now’s your chance. The moon will lead you right to it on the morning of September 21, 2022. On that morning, the waning crescent moon passes about three degrees, or the width of six full moons, from the Beehive Cluster. The cluster itself is large, spanning 1 1/2 degrees, or three moon widths.

Even though the moon is in a crescent phase, it’s bright enough that you’ll want to use binoculars to pick up the spattering of stars nearby. It’s possible to see the cluster without optical aid, but binoculars make it easier. To get a better view of the cluster, position the moon just outside the field of view. This will help more of the stars come into view. Also, observing from a dark sky site offers you a better view of this swarm of 1,000-some stars.

The stars in this cluster lie some 500 to 600 light-years distant. When you gaze at the Beehive, think about how many planets might reside among these 1,000 stars. We already know of at least six.

Take some time with the moon

As long as you have your binoculars out, focus on the moon too, but only after you’ve gotten your fill of the cluster. The bright moon in binoculars will impair your night vision so that you see fewer stars. But while it’s still dark, use your binoculars to explore the terminator on the moon, the dividing line between day and night. This is where the mountains, valleys and craters come into stark relief. It often inspires awe in people when they first see the moon through magnification.

Even without binoculars, you should be able to see the lovely glow of earthshine on the moon. Earthshine is the light reflected from the dayside of Earth onto the moon’s darkened portion. As dawn nears and the sky brightens, the earthshine portion of the moon will fade from sight.

Bottom line: You can see the Beehive Cluster, M44, on the morning of September 21, 2022. The waning crescent moon will fit in the same binocular field of view.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
September 20, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
How nuclear war would affect Earth today
September 18, 2022
Pavo and Indus, the Peacock and the Indian
September 17, 2022
Cloud Appreciation Day is September 16
September 16, 2022
Media we love: The book A Cloud a Day
September 16, 2022