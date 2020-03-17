menu
close
subscribe donate

Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

Posted by in Today's Image | March 17, 2020

Thanks to all who contributed photos to EarthSky Community Photos and on our Facebook page!

Moon and planets above buildings with teapot asterism outlined.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kannan A wrote on March 17, 2020: “Planets galore this morning in Singapore. Photo was taken this morning an hour before sunrise.” Thank you, Kannan A!

Enjoying the sky is something we all can do from a social distance. Share your photos at EarthSky Community Photos (submit here), or at EarthSky Facebook. This week, we’re focused on the moon passing four planets before sunup. Grab your camera, and aim east each morning this week, before the sky lightens. A few selected photos here. We’ll be adding more as the week progresses. Thank you if you’ve already posted!

Read more: Moon sweeps past 4 planets before sunup

See more moon and planet photos at EarthSky Community Photos

Share your moon and planet photos with EarthSky Facebook

Moon and 4 planets above coconut palm trees.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski wrote on March 17, 2020: “I had to venture into the Coconut ‘Planetation’ to capture Mercury in astronomical twilight.”

Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and the moon, plus constellation Scorpius, over glittering nighttime skyline of New York City.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of Guttenberg, New Jersey – publisher of the website WorldTimeZone.com – captured this photo on the morning of March 16, 2020. He wrote: “Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, last quarter Moon and Antares (Scorpius) over Manhattan, New York (there is always time for the social gatherings with the real stars during clear sky conditions over NYC …)” Thank you, Alexander!

Night scene with moon and bright planets.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, the moon and the constellation Scorpius on March 16, 2020, from Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado.

Last quarter moon, with some prominent lunar features annotated.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joel Weatherly in Edmonton, Aberta, Canada wrote on March 16: “I have been enjoying selenography lately, so here is this morning’s third quarter moon with labels for ten features I found interesting. This image was captured about four hours after the moon exactly reached its third quarter phase.” Thank you, Joel!

Saturn, Jupiter, Mars near each other in the sky with inset showing magified Jupiter with moons.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski of Valencia, Philippines, caught this shot of Jupiter and Mars on March 16, 2020, just 4 days before their coming conjuncton. He wrote: “Jupiter and Mars now fit in the same 3° FOV of my low-power eyepiece.” Thank you, Dr Ski!

A nearly last quarter moon. The terminator line - or line between light and dark on the moon - is very slightly convex.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jenney Disimon in Sabah, N. Borneo, caught the moon on March 16, 2020, too, when it was nearly – but not quite – at the last quarter phase. Thank you, Jenney!

Last quarter moon in a blue sky.

View on Facebook. | April Singer wrote on March 16, 2020: “The waning moon as it was getting low in the sky Sunday (yesterday) morning from Santa Clara Pueblo, northern New Mexico, USA. Stay safe everyone, be kind.” Thank you, April.

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the waning moon and planets in the east before sunup, on March 16, 2020.

Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Tonight

Moon sweeps past 4 planets before sunup March 17-20

Moon swings by morning planets.

Today's Image

Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

We're Social all the time