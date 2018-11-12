menu
close
subscribe

See it! Moon sweeps past Saturn

By in Today's Image | November 12, 2018

The young moon passed Saturn in the early evening sky this weekend. The EarthSky community caught some beautiful views. Photos here.

Ken Christison caught the moon and Saturn on Saturday evening, November 10, 2018. He wrote: “Here is a stack of about 40 minutes of the moon last evening shot at 1-minute intervals as it was going down. Saturn is seen to the left of the moon stack. Shot from northeastern North Carolina.” Beautiful, Ken! Thank you.

Mohamed Laaifat Photographies in Normandy, France, also caught the moon and Saturn on November 10. Thank you, Mohamed!

Saturn and the young moon on November 10, 2018, as captured by Surendran Punnassery in Kerala, India. Thank you, Surendran! If you view larger, you can see he caught Saturn’s encircling rings.

Dennis Chabot of POSNE NightSky caught the moon and Saturn Sunday evening – November 11, 2018 – from Massachusetts. See how the moon has moved with respect to Saturn since Saturday? That movement on our sky’s dome is due to the moon’s actual motion in orbit around Earth. Thanks, Dennis!

Bottom line: The moon passed Saturn this weekend. Photos from the EarthSky community.

The 2019 lunar calendars are here! Order yours before they’re gone. Makes a great gift.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Venus spectacular in morning sky

8 hours ago

Tips for watching Taurid meteors

3 days ago

Tonight

Venus spectacular in morning sky


We're Social all the time