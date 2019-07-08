menu
Changing eclipse shadow in La Serena, Chile

Posted by in Today's Image | July 8, 2019

This series of photos from Eliot Herman shows the progress of the moon’s shadow during the July 2, 2019, total solar eclipse in Chile.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman wrote: “These 4 images represent the stages of the eclipse and the moon’s shadow. Top, the onrushing shadow a few seconds before totality. The next photo shows the instant of totality (C2). The 3rd photo shows mid-eclipse. The 4th photo shows the end of the eclipse (C3). Note the changing shape of the shadow and the colors of the onset of the eclipse with its sunset colors. Also, Venus is below the sun and slightly to the left.” Thank you, Eliot!

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

