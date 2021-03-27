menu
Golden hour at an Indiana lake

Posted by in Today's Image | March 27, 2021

The golden hour – actually, more like 30 minutes – is that magical period of daylight shortly after sunrise or before sunset, when the brightness of the sky matches streetlights, signs and car headlights. Photographers love it!

Cattails and reeds backlit with a golden glow.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Elina Gorenstein at Lake Waveland, Indiana, captured this dreamy photo on March 21, 2021. She wrote: “As the sun set over Lake Waveland in Indiana, it backlit some reeds and cattails growing on the edge of the lake. The golden hour glow was remarkable: It was so bright and warm!” Thanks, Elina!

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Tonight

Moon passes Regulus on March 25

Waxing gibbous moon shines in front of Leo the Lion in the eastern sky as darkness falls March 25 and 26, 2021.

