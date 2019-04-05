Fireball over New Mexico

Read more: EarthSky’s 2019 meteor shower guide
Have you seen a bright fireball? Report it to the American Meteor Society (AMS).
Here’s Mike’s report to the AMS.
Bottom line: Still photo and animated gif of a fireball – a very bright meteor, aka a shooting star – seen over Tres Piedras, New Mexico on April 3, 2019.
