Fireball over New Mexico

Posted by in Today's Image | April 5, 2019

You can expect meteor activity to increase in the coming months, as we re-enter a time of year for major meteor showers. Here’s what appears to be a random meteor, but a very bright one!

Very bright streak in the night sky, fuzzy in places from frost on the camera lens.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mike Lewinski in Tres Piedras, New Mexico – of Wilderness Vagabonds on Facebook – caught this glorious fireball, or very bright meteor, on April 3, 2019 at 11:12 p.m. He said it left a persistent ion train that lasted more than 6 minutes. This is a cropped image of the fireball. Mike commented he captured it with an automatic camera set-up, but that his lens had frosted over a bit. Check out Mike’s animated gif below!

Read more: EarthSky’s 2019 meteor shower guide

Have you seen a bright fireball? Report it to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

Here’s Mike’s report to the AMS.

Bottom line: Still photo and animated gif of a fireball – a very bright meteor, aka a shooting star – seen over Tres Piedras, New Mexico on April 3, 2019.

