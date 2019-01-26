menu
Moonrise over Nubble Lighthouse

By in Today's Image | January 26, 2019

Just past full, a brilliant moon rises behind the 1874 Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine. Photographer Manish Mamtani captured 2 views.

Giant yellow moon behind tall, distant lighthouse and lighthouse-keeper's Victorian residence.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | The barely gibbous moon (just past full) rises over the Nubble Light in this photo by EarthSky friend Manish Mamtani.

In 1874, President Rutherford B. Hayes appropriated funds to build the Nubble Light on a “nub” of land along the rocky Maine coast. Today, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, visited by thousands and a favorite among photographers. Manish Mamtani captured this photo on January 22, 2019 and wrote:

I was really upset as I couldn’t capture the full moon rising over the Nubble lighthouse due to bad weather. I just decided to go out the next day and take pictures without expecting much. My day started with a brilliant sunrise and ended with one of the most dramatic moonrises I have ever seen. Didn’t expect much but couldn’t ask for more.

Giant yellow moon appears directly behind distant lighthouse.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | In this photo Manish caught the rising moon, just one day past full, perfectly aligned with the Victorian lighthouse. Beautiful work, Manish! Photos made with Sony A7R iii + Sony 70-200 f2.8 G-Master with Sony 2x teleconverter.

claudiacrowley

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley proofs EarthSky website material. She says working for EarthSky is the most exciting job she's had except one other - which was editing space shuttle documentation at NASA JSC. After writing and editing manuals for Dell and other major companies, she moved to the technical support side during the wild early days of the Internet, and served as general manager at a small wireless ISP. Claudia is a space enthusiast and fan of science.

