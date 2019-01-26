Moonrise over Nubble Lighthouse

In 1874, President Rutherford B. Hayes appropriated funds to build the Nubble Light on a “nub” of land along the rocky Maine coast. Today, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, visited by thousands and a favorite among photographers. Manish Mamtani captured this photo on January 22, 2019 and wrote:
I was really upset as I couldn’t capture the full moon rising over the Nubble lighthouse due to bad weather. I just decided to go out the next day and take pictures without expecting much. My day started with a brilliant sunrise and ended with one of the most dramatic moonrises I have ever seen. Didn’t expect much but couldn’t ask for more.
