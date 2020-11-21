Photos of 2020’s Leonid meteor shower

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rich Richins in Las Cruces, NM, captured this photo of a Leonid on November 17, 2020. He wrote: “A Leonid fireball in Leo. The meteor shower was mostly disappointing. I maybe saw one visually in an hour. But I set up the camera in the backyard and took 30-second exposures throughout the night. Found this nice fireball spread out amongst three successive exposures. I’ve faintly indicated a few nearby constellations.” Thanks, Rich!
The historic Leonid meteor shower peaked on the morning of November 17, 2020, but the shower is going on. You might catch a meteor from this shower on any night for the remainder of this month. Read more: All you need to know about the Leonid in 2020.
Our thanks to our friends around the world who caught meteors and shared their photos!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeff Berkes at East Point Lighthouse, New Jersey, captured this photo of a Leonid on November 17, 2020. He wrote: “I decided to come back here for a night and spend some time with this lighthouse under a star-filled sky. I set up my Nikon D850 in this spot, and another camera on the other side of the lighthouse to capture it from a different angle and different area of the sky. I set the camera to shoot for 3 hours. I have not sifted through all my shots during that night of November 16/17th, 2020, but this fireball sure did stand out.” Thanks, Jeff!
Leonid meteor over Orion
Nov. 18, 2020 12:12am
Cspe Santiago Philippines
Posted by JV Noriega on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Melissa Bryant in Bowman, Georgia, captured this photo of a Leonid on November 17, 2020. She wrote: “I took my camera out shooting for the Leonid meteors. I almost didn’t get this shot and am so happy I did. I was out at the right time and right position. After the 3rd shot I got this awesome meteor streaking across. It was awesome to see and get a photo of it.” Thanks, Melissa!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Redfern in Virginia captured this colorful meteor at 3:30 a.m. on November 17, 2020. He said: “This close-up image shows actual colors in this Leonid. It left a visible train for several minutes.” Thanks, Greg!
Bottom line: Favorite photos from the EarthSky Community of the 2020 Leonid meteor shower.