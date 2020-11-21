Photos of 2020’s Leonid meteor shower

The historic Leonid meteor shower peaked on the morning of November 17, 2020, but the shower is going on. You might catch a meteor from this shower on any night for the remainder of this month. Read more: All you need to know about the Leonid in 2020.

Our thanks to our friends around the world who caught meteors and shared their photos!

Leonid meteor over Orion

Nov. 18, 2020 12:12am

Cspe Santiago Philippines Posted by JV Noriega on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Bottom line: Favorite photos from the EarthSky Community of the 2020 Leonid meteor shower.