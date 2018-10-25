See it! Hunter’s Moon 2018

Greg Bishop wrote on October 24, 2018: “As the Hunter’s Moon first came into view, I walked down my street looking for interesting views. I saw many pumpkins out in expectation of Halloween, so upon seeing this eerie glow and spider webs in an old pine tree, I knew I’d found the perfect shot!” Thanks, Greg!
Our friend Jean-Baptiste Feldmann of Cielmania captured the light of the Hunter’s Moon in a storm lamp.
Hunter’s Full Moon rising from southeast England via our friend Steve Pond.
Suzanne Murphy wrote: “100% full Hunters Moon rising over Lake Monona, Madison, Wisconsin – October 24, 2018.”
Ken Christison wrote: “Here is my capture of the Hunter’s Moon this evening as it rose in northeastern North Carolina. This is a stack of two images, one exposed for the foreground and the other for the moon. The image is most effective when seen larger.”
Jenney Disimon captured this photo of the Hunter’s Moon over Sabah, North Borneo, on October 24, 2018.
Michael Busch captured the Hunter’s Moon setting over Bellport Bay on Long Island, New York.
Hunter’s Moon light on the ocean – October 23, 2018 – from Michael Busch in Long Island, New York.
Trish Minogue Collins caught the same scene, at the same moment, as Michael Busch above. She wrote: “Storms moved out to sea as the full moon rose …”
Duke Marsh wrote at EarthSky Facebook on October 23, 2018: “The 99 percent full Hunter’s Moon rising above the Minton and K. and I. bridges in New Albany, Indiana.”
Hunter’s moonrise on October 23, 2018, by Russ Adams.
