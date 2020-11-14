November butterflies!

Want to feel happy? Check out these lovely butterfly images from our friend Swami Krishnananda in Ranchi, India. He wrote:

This month [November 2020] seems to be the butterflies’ season in our Ashrama, as hundreds of butterflies are flitting around all over the garden. They range in size from just an inch up to 8 or 9 inches across! And there is no end to their variety in designs and beauty in our human eyes, but scary in appearance to their predators!!

It is difficult to photograph them as they are constantly on the move and test the patience of the photographer. You will also find them flying two or three in a group in circles. This is their mating dance. Just after the monsoon, there is plenty of greenery on which they can lay their eggs. Interestingly, most of the butterflies live only for a week or two, within which they have to fulfill their roles in God’s drama and pass on!!