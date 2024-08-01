Spaceflight

List of SpaceX Starlink launches for August 2024

A stream of light arcs across the deep navy sky glittered with stars over water, a glow in the bottom right corner.
On July 28, 2024, a Falcon 9 rocket delivered 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit from California. Image via SpaceX.

Upcoming SpaceX Starlink launches in August 2024

Starlink Group 10-6: August 2, 2024, 12:19 a.m. EDT (4:19 UTC)
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Kennedy Space Center, Florida | TIME AND DATE MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 11-1: August 4, 2024, 12 a.m. PDT (7 UTC)
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg Space Force Base, California | TIME AND DATE MAY CHANGE

You can watch a livestream of the Starlink launches on SpaceX’s X account.

Watch this space for updates!

SpaceX Starlink: rocket launches upward with glowing stream of hot gas extending from the bottom and a massive cloud of smoke billowing into the air.
On June 27, 2024, Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida. Image via SpaceX.

After launch, look for a train of lights

Following every Starlink launch, the internet buzzes with people asking:

What’s that long line of lights in the sky that looks like a train?

What you’re seeing is the Starlink satellites moving into a higher orbit. You can check to see if they will pass over your area using the Find Starlink website.

Growing numbers amid controversy

According to Wikipedia, as of early March 2024, Starlink consists of over 6,000 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with designated ground transceivers. They provide internet access to more than 2 million subscribers.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX’s vision for a global internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back-to-back, several times a month, regularly lofting up to 60 satellites at a time. And SpaceX plans to build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

Most thought it was exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Because Starlinks are bright, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. Therefore, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

Bottom line: Get a list of all the SpaceX Starlink launches for August 2024 from both the West and East Coasts. Find out how to watch the livestream, and get updates, too.

Read more from EarthSky: Starlink satellites can look like a plume or train of light

Via Next Spaceflight

Brooke Allen

