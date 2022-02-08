Human WorldSpace

Who owns all the satellites?

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
February 8, 2022
Earth at center with various orbit types drawn in and labeled with numbers of satellites for each.
View larger. | Who owns all the satellites in space? Image via DEWESoft.

Who owns all the satellites overhead?

Thousands of satellites orbit in the sky above your head. You use them every day in a myriad of ways, from the internet that allows you to read this, to the weather report that tells you how to dress today, to the GPS in your car that guides you across town. More than 4,500 satellites currently orbit Earth, with more being launched all the time. Astronomers are worried about what all these satellites will mean for their ability to study the night sky. And the satellites and debris from collisions pose a hazard to astronauts in space. But who is responsible? Who owns these thousands of satellites?

A research team from DEWESoft has created a graphic to help the public get a better grasp on who is responsible for the thousands of satellites in space. The team analyzed data collected by the Union of Concerned Scientists Satellite Database, the geographic information supplier ESRI and the Space Foundation. With this data, they created a list of the 50 owners of the most satellites orbiting Earth.

Approximately 50% of the satellites in space are communications satellites. DEWESoft’s graphic was accurate as of January 2022, but in the meantime, satellites continue to pile up. In early February, Space X launched an additional 49 Starlink satellites.

Molly Underwood, who participated in the DEWESoft project, told EarthSky that their project:

… visualizes who owns all of the satellites orbiting Earth. We thought it was particularly interesting how quickly SpaceX has grown since Starlink.

The 2022 lunar calendars are here. Order yours before they’re gone!

Number of satellites by company and country

As you can see from the graphic, SpaceX is the big winner, with 1,655 satellites and growing. In fact, it won’t be long before SpaceX owns more satellites than every other company and country combined. NASA is not even in the top 10 on the list. The graphic also allows you to see the types of satellites that orbit Earth, from communications to science to GPS to observational.

Graphic with owner names in one column, number and kind of satellites in 2 more columns with national flags.
View larger. | This graphic shows the companies and countries that own the satellites, in order from most to least. Image via DEWESoft.
Map of world with circle sizes indicating number of satellites plus list of owners.
View larger. | This graphic shows which countries own the most satellites. Image via DEWESoft.

SpaceX is growing

SpaceX currently owns 1/3 of the satellites in orbit around Earth. With a plan to send about 1,000 Starlink satellites into space every year, they will continue their domination. They plan to eventually have 12,000 Starlink satellites, with the stated goal of delivering internet to people everywhere on the globe.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is an American company. The United States has the most satellites orbiting Earth, with approximately 2,804. That includes satellites that are governmental and those from entities that operate in the U.S. DEWESoft said:

We found that 75 different countries have at least one satellite orbiting Earth.

The complete graphic of satellite ownership is below.

Full graphic showing Earth, list of satellite owners and country.
Here is the complete graphic of satellite owners by company and country. Image via DEWESoft.

Bottom line: More than 4,000 satellites orbit Earth, and that number will grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years. Who owns all those satellites orbiting Earth?

Via DEWESoft

Posted 
February 8, 2022
 in 
Human World

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Mercury before sunrise: Start watching around February 8
February 8, 2022
Astronomers confirm a 2nd Trojan asteroid for Earth
February 6, 2022
International Space Station to crash into Pacific as early as 2031
February 3, 2022
See Chandra X-ray images in a dynamic new gallery
February 3, 2022