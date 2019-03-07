Watch SpaceX Crew Dragon splashdown March 8

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our once-yearly crowd-funding campaign.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship will leave the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, March 8,

2019, at 7:31 UTC (2:31 a.m. EST) and . splash down in the Atlantic Ocean at around 13:45 UTC (8:45 a.m. EST). Translate UTC to your time. Both the undocking and splashdown will air live on NASA TV. Coverage will begin when the space station’s hatch closes at about 5:00 UTC Friday morning (12:00 a.m EST).

Watch here.

After making 18 orbits of Earth since its launch on March 2, 2019, the Crew Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station’s Harmony module forward port via “soft capture” on Sunday, March 3.

The mission, called Demo-1, is the first flight test of a space system designed for humans built and operated by a commercial company through a public-private partnership. The uncrewed test flight will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying SpaceX’s crew transportation system for carrying astronauts to and from the ISS. The Crew Dragon used the station’s new international docking adapter for the first time since astronauts installed it August 2016. SpaceX’s Demo-2 test flight, which will fly NASA astronauts to the space station, is targeted to launch in July 2019.

Bottom line: How to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship leave the International Space Station and splash down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, March 8, 2019.