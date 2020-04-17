For you, space fans. A grand tour of ISS

Originally published April 16, 2020, by the European Space Agency (ESA)

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Drew Morgan take you on a unique tour of the International Space Station shot in one take with two cameras strapped together. Luca and Drew take it in turns to guide you through the modules and spacecraft docked to the orbital outpost.

Starting from the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft that brought Drew to the Space Station, the duo show each module and spacecraft docked with the International Space Station at the time it was recorded around the New Year 2020. Passing colleagues include NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch exercising and Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka. The tour ends with a view from the Station’s Cupola observatory.

This is the first tour of the International Space Station with two astronauts presenting and the first done in a single take.

At the time of recording, three supply vehicles were docked, the Russian Progress MS-13, Space-X’s Dragon-19 and Northrup Grumman’s Cygnus-12, as well as two astronaut vehicles, the Soyuz MS-15 and Soyuz MS-13.

Find the specific modules or features at:

00:00:06 Soyuz MS-15

00:04:53 Zvezda service module

00:08:01 Pirs

00:09:27 Mini Research Module-2 (MRM-2)

00:10:30 Soyuz MS-13

00:11:44 MRM-2

00:12:27 Progress

00:13:19 Functional Cargo Block (FGB)

00:07:12 Mini Research Module-1 (MRM-1)

00:19:36 Pressurised Mating Adapter

00:20:42 Node-1 Unity

00:22:46 Northrup Grumman Cygnus-12

00:27:32 Quest Airlock

00:29:27 Node-3 Tranquility

00:30:58 T2 Treadmill

00:31:17 Toilet

00:33:38 Cupola at night

00:34:11 Permanent Multipurpose Module Leonardo (PMM)

00:36:42 US laboratory Destiny

00:37:45 Robotics station for Canadarm2

00:38:40 Exercise bike

00:42:21 Node-2 Harmony

00:44:40 Space X Dragon

00:46:35 European laboratory Columbus

00:49:53 Japanese laboratory Kibo

00:56:17 Space Station fly through

01:00:43 Cupola daytime

01:04:27 Goodbye from Cupola

Bottom line: Video tour of ISS with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Drew Morgan. Next best thing to being there!