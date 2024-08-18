LIVE on Monday: Super Blue Moon



The Super Blue Moon is coming! Join the EarthSky team LIVE beginning at 12:15 p.m. (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 19, 2024, for all you need to know.

The August 2024 full moon will arrive this Monday, August 19. For everyone around the globe, the bright round moon will rise in the east just after sunset Monday evening. This full moon will hang in the sky near Saturn. Plus, it’s the 1st of four full supermoons in a row. And on top of that, it’s a Blue Moon. What does it all mean? Join EarthSky’s Dave Adalian, Deborah Byrd, Marcy Curran and John Goss as we explore the Super Blue Moon! We’ll be talking LIVE beginning at 12:15 p.m. (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 19. Join us!

You’ll learn some Blue Moon folklore, all about supermoons, and about some upcoming events for the moon … plus what to watch for on the moon with binoculars.

Bottom line: Join EarthSky team members LIVE beginning at 12:15 p.m. (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 19, 2024 … to talk about Monday night’s Super Blue Moon.

What’s a Blue Moon?

What’s a supermoon?