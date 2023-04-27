Space

SpaceX debris’ fiery reentry over Arizona and Colorado

Kelly Kizer Whitt
April 27, 2023
SpaceX debris: Three images showing white streaks in a dark sky.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Colorado Springs, Colorado, captured these images around 2:53 a.m. MDT on April 27, 2023. Jeremy wrote: “It was pure luck I looked over my shoulder and noticed something strange. I grabbed my phone and filmed this for 40 seconds. It was followed by a series of booms.” Thank you, Jeremy! Jeremy and many others witnessed SpaceX debris falling back to Earth over Arizona and Colorado last night.

SpaceX debris makes fiery reentry

Overnight, on April 27, 2023, people in Arizona and Colorado witnessed a fiery display in the night sky. An object broke up into a stream of bright pieces followed by loud noises. The display was due to debris from SpaceX burning up on reentry. Jonathan McDowell of the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard and Smithsonian explained the situation on Twitter:

The Crew-5 Dragon capsule launched to space in October 2022, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. After 157 days in space, the crew returned to Earth on March 11, 2023, aboard the Dragon capsule. According to McDowell, the crew jettisoned a trunk during their trip back to Earth. That piece of space debris, which received the label 55840, drifted back toward Earth until last night when it finally made its uncontrolled reentry.

According to McDowell’s map, the space debris passed over Phoenix, the Navajo Nation near the Four Corners area, and close to Gallup, New Mexico. It then flashed through skies over Great Sand Dunes National Park, continuing toward Pueblo and Colorado Springs in Colorado. There’s no word if it left behind debris on the ground east of Denver.

Bottom line: In the early morning of April 27, 2023, SpaceX debris made an uncontrolled reentry over Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado, lighting the skies and causing loud booms.

April 27, 2023
Space

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

