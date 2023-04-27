SpaceX debris’ fiery reentry over Arizona and Colorado

Help! EarthSky needs your support to continue. Our yearly crowd-funding campaign is going on now. Donate here.

SpaceX debris makes fiery reentry

Overnight, on April 27, 2023, people in Arizona and Colorado witnessed a fiery display in the night sky. An object broke up into a stream of bright pieces followed by loud noises. The display was due to debris from SpaceX burning up on reentry. Jonathan McDowell of the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard and Smithsonian explained the situation on Twitter:

On Mar 12 the @SpaceX Crew-5 Dragon jettisoned its trunk section into a 300 x 410 km orbit. The trunk, object 55840, made an uncontrolled reentry last night at 0852 UTC = 0252 MDT = 0152 MST on a track from Phoenix to Colorado Springs. The reentry breakup was widely seen. pic.twitter.com/I1Ill9TNEP — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 27, 2023

The Crew-5 Dragon capsule launched to space in October 2022, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. After 157 days in space, the crew returned to Earth on March 11, 2023, aboard the Dragon capsule. According to McDowell, the crew jettisoned a trunk during their trip back to Earth. That piece of space debris, which received the label 55840, drifted back toward Earth until last night when it finally made its uncontrolled reentry.

According to McDowell’s map, the space debris passed over Phoenix, the Navajo Nation near the Four Corners area, and close to Gallup, New Mexico. It then flashed through skies over Great Sand Dunes National Park, continuing toward Pueblo and Colorado Springs in Colorado. There’s no word if it left behind debris on the ground east of Denver.

Bottom line: In the early morning of April 27, 2023, SpaceX debris made an uncontrolled reentry over Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado, lighting the skies and causing loud booms.