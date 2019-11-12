SDO caught the Mercury transit from space

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) had a ringside seat on Monday, November 11, 2019, as Mercury crossed the face of the sun in the last transit of Mercury until the year 2032. The video above shows SDO’s views of the sun – during the hours of the transit – in a variety of wavelengths of light in the extreme ultraviolet.

Plus … hey, who knew NASA could be funny?

Q: What did Mercury say when it was asked to line up between Earth & the Sun?

A: I'll pass! ? We witnessed a rare treat during today's #MercuryTransit, which only happens ~13 times a century! Revel in the views captured our @NASASun-observing satellite: https://t.co/Wm7TYlNSeX pic.twitter.com/UqhYHTpAQm — NASA (@NASA) November 12, 2019

Bottom line: Video of November 11, 2019, transit of Mercury, as seen by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

EarthSky 2020 lunar calendars are available! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!