SDO caught the Mercury transit from space

Posted by in Space | November 12, 2019

Wow! Check out these space-based views of the Mercury transit from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) had a ringside seat on Monday, November 11, 2019, as Mercury crossed the face of the sun in the last transit of Mercury until the year 2032. The video above shows SDO’s views of the sun – during the hours of the transit – in a variety of wavelengths of light in the extreme ultraviolet.

Plus … hey, who knew NASA could be funny?

Bottom line: Video of November 11, 2019, transit of Mercury, as seen by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

