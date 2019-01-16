Here’s how Titan looks in infrared

Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2019
This stunning sequence of images of Saturn’s largest moon Titan was created using data acquired by the Cassini mission’s infrared camera, which peered through Titan’s dense atmosphere. The images were stitched together in a seamless mosaic to provide the best yet representation of Titan’s surface features.
Thanks to Cassini and the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Huygens probe it carried – which landed on Titan in January 2005 – Titan was extensively mapped and analyzed. On September 15, 2017, the Cassini spacecraft plunged into the planet Saturn, becoming part of the planet it had been orbiting since 2004.
The Cassini-Huygens mission – the fourth earthly space probe ever to visit Saturn and first to enter its orbit – revolutionized the way we think about Saturn and its moons and rings. It also gave us spectacular, awesome images that just kept coming, all the way to the mission’s final days. Visit a Cassini image gallery.
Here’s a cool video from NASA summarizing the amazing findings that Cassini has made at Titan. Titan is a world that in some ways reminds us of Earth, yet is also utterly alien.
Bottom line: Mosaic photo of Saturn’s moon Titan seen in infrared.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.