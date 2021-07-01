Planet makes a surprise photobomb

Astronomers said on June 28, 2021 that they were observing two planets orbiting a star some 50 light-years away, when a 3rd planet made a surprise photobomb of their image. The star is Nu2 Lupi. It’s visible with the unaided eye from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, in the constellation Lupus the Wolf. Astronomers discovered the three planets around the star in 2019, whose “years” or orbital periods lasted 12, 28 and 107 days. Astronomers knew the two planets closest to the star would be visible as they transited – or crossed in front of – the star’s bright surface. But the appearance of the outermost known planet was a welcome surprise.

Because Nu2 Lupi is such a bright star – so relatively close to us – these scientists called the photobombing planet:

… a golden target for future study with no known equivalent.

The scientists published the study on June 28, 2021, in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy.

Distant planet makes surprise photobomb

The planets are named Nu2 Lupi b, c and d, with the A designation reserved for the star. The star shines at 6th magnitude in the constellation Lupus and is a G type star, the same type as our sun. Astronomers turned CHEOPS (CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite) at this planetary system to investigate the two inner planets. The farther a planet is from its star, the less likely it is to transit. Yann Alibert of the University of Bern, co-author of the study, said:

What makes these exoplanets really outstanding is that we can see them passing just in front of their star; they’re said to ‘transit’. We knew that already for the two inner planets, which led us to point CHEOPS to the system in the first place. However, the third planet is quite far away from the star, no one was expected to see its transit!