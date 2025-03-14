New Mars and Deimos pics from revealing Hera flyby

The Hera spacecraft is on its way to the asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos. But to get there, it first needed to swing by Mars for a gravity assist. On March 12, 2025, Hera sailed past the red planet, capturing images of it and one of its lumpy moons, Deimos. Hera came within 3,000 miles (5,000 km) of Mars and 620 miles (1,000 km) of Deimos. And although Hera zipped by at 20,000 mph (9 km/s) relative to Mars, it still managed to acquire excellent images of the red planet and its little moon.

Hera follows the wildly successful DART mission that struck and moved an asteroid in 2022. Hera will investigate the aftermath of the first time humanity has hit and moved an asteroid. It should arrive at Didymos and Dimorphos in about two years, thanks to the months it shaved off its travel time by visiting Mars.

Images from Hera

Bottom line: The Hera spacecraft is on its way to investigate the aftermath of when DART hit and struck the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos. But first it flew past Mars for a gravity assist. See the new Mars and Deimos pics it captured here.

Via ESA

