NASA’s guide to near light speed space travel

Take a couple of minutes to check out this new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, released August 14, 2020:

So you’ve somehow rigged up your spaceship to travel almost at the speed of light? … Before you fly off all willy-nilly, however, there are some important things you should probably know about approaching the speed of light.

Enjoy!

Bottom line: New animated video from NASA on traveling near the speed of light.

Via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center