NASA’s guide to near light speed space travel

Posted by in Human World | Space | August 24, 2020

Take a couple of minutes and have a little fun with this new video from NASA

Take a couple of minutes to check out this new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, released August 14, 2020:

So you’ve somehow rigged up your spaceship to travel almost at the speed of light? … Before you fly off all willy-nilly, however, there are some important things you should probably know about approaching the speed of light.

Enjoy!

If you take a trip at near the speed of light, you won’t just feel younger when you get back. You’ll BE younger! (compared to friends who stayed behind.) See more postcards like this, from NASA.

Bottom line: New animated video from NASA on traveling near the speed of light.

Via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

