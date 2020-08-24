NASA’s guide to near light speed space travel

Take a couple of minutes to check out this new video from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, released August 14, 2020:
So you’ve somehow rigged up your spaceship to travel almost at the speed of light? … Before you fly off all willy-nilly, however, there are some important things you should probably know about approaching the speed of light.
Enjoy!
Bottom line: New animated video from NASA on traveling near the speed of light.
Via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
