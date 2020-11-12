Where to watch the historic SpaceX Crew-1 launch this Saturday

SpaceX is targeting 7:49 p.m. EST (that’s 00:49 UTC the following day) on Saturday, November 14, 2020, for the launch of Crew-1 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Crew-1 is the first operational, contracted mission to launch as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. If all goes according to plan, the Crew Dragon – which the Crew-1 astronauts nicknamed Resilience – will dock with the International Space Station at around 4:04 a.m. EST (09:04 UTC) on Sunday.

See how to livestream the November 14 launch.

Live launch coverage will begin at 20:30 UTC (3:30 p.m. EST), which you can stream anywhere via NASA TV or the SpaceX website. The launch date is subject to change, however, depending on weather and technical factors; it’s been previously delayed from October due to technical issues concerning Merlin rocket engines on the Falcon 9.

See the moon phase for every day in 2021 on EarthSky’s Lunar Calendar. Order yours before they’re gone! Makes a great gift.

Crew access arm swings into place pic.twitter.com/XAImd6nLJV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2020

The Crew-1 spaceflyers – NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi – will stay on board the space station for a six-month mission, and have already begun their final preparations before liftoff. Their shiny new Falcon 9 ride to orbit rolled out to Pad 39A overnight on November 10 for a planned prelaunch static fire test today. That test is a part of normal launch procedures for SpaceX and ensures that the rocket is ready for flight.

Crew-1 will be the first four-person crew to fly in a Dragon, and the mission will help NASA and SpaceX fine-tune procedures to make sure that future flights run smoothly. Having four people spend more than eight hours in a small pod may easily pose logistical challenges. Passenger Hopkins said in a statement:

We’re ready for this launch, we’re ready for our six months of work that is waiting for us on board the International Space Station, and we’re ready for the return. Thank you to all the people at NASA and SpaceX and around the world that have helped us get to this point.

In May of this year, Crew Dragon completed its first crewed flight, a test mission called Demo-2 that carried NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS for a two-month stay. But Crew-1 is quite different: Behnken and Hurley’s flight to the station lasted approximately 19 hours, more than twice as long as Crew-1’s trip is scheduled to take. The Crew-1 flight should be short enough that the astronauts won’t need to sleep on the way, although that could change if the launch is delayed.

Bottom line: SpaceX is targeting 7:49 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 14, 2020 (that’s 00:49 UTC the following day), for the launch of Crew-1 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which you can stream anywhere via NASA TV or the SpaceX website. If all goes according to plan, the Crew Dragon – which the Crew-1 astronauts nicknamed Resilience – will dock with the ISS at around 09:04 UTC (4:04 a.m. EST) on Sunday.

See how to livestream the November 14 launch.

NASA TV

Via SpaceX