Follow the Perseverance rover in real time on its way to Mars

The last time we saw the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission was on July 30, 2020, as it blasted off into space on a trajectory for Mars. Where is it right now? With NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System, you can follow in real time as the newest Mars rover – and the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter traveling with it – treks millions of miles over the next 6 months towards its February 18, 2021 landing on Mars’ Jezero Crater.

Follow Perseverance here.

Fernando Abilleira is the Mars 2020 mission design and navigation manager. Abilleira said in a statement:

Eyes on the Solar System visualizes the same trajectory data that the navigation team uses to plot Perseverance’s course to Mars. If you want to follow along with us on our journey, that’s the place to be.

You can see the distance between Mars and the spacecraft at this very moment. You can also fly formation with the spacecraft, or check the relative velocity between Mars and Earth or, say, the dwarf planet Pluto.



NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020.

The Mars 2020 mission will seek signs of ancient life on Mars by studying the planet’s terrain that once held flowing rivers and lakes. The rover, named Perseverance, will also carry the Mars Helicopter, the first rotary aircraft test on a planet beyond Earth.

Bottom line: This app shows you where NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance is right now, as the spacecraft is heading through space towards its February 18, 2021 landing on Mars.

Via NASA JPL