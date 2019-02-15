menu
close
subscribe

5 things about radiation donuts, in 2 minutes

By in Earth | Space | February 15, 2019

Did you know that our planet has radiation donuts? These giant, donut-shaped clouds of radiation are called the Van Allen Belts.

Earth is surrounded by giant, donut-shaped clouds of radiation called the Van Allen Belts. The wild particles trapped here can affect our technology and astronauts that pass through this region.

Take two minutes to learn about them from this new NASA video.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Today in science: The Chelyabinsk meteor

3 hours ago

5 things about radiation donuts, in 2 minutes

4 hours ago

Today's Image

Milky Way ascending before dawn

Milky Way ascending before dawn

Tonight

Moon and Gemini February 15 and 16


We're Social all the time





2019 EarthSky Fundraiser

Hello, friends of the Earth and sky! We need you and your support to keep going.

Would you consider

donating?

If you've already donated, we apologize for the popup and greatly appreciate your support.