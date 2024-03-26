Major bridge collapse in Baltimore, rescue operation ongoing

Video seems to show repeated power losses on ship just before it destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge.pic.twitter.com/REoGCL9zcu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 26, 2024

Major bridge collapse in Baltimore

Early Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a wayward container ship struck it. The container ship seemed to lose power as it approached the bridge, as a video captures the ship’s lights blinking on and off. In addition, you can also see thick smoke pouring out from the ship moments before it impacts with one of the bridge supports. The video also shows the lights of cars and trucks passing over the bridge in the moments before impact and the bridge collapse. Several vehicles fell into the Patapsco River, and a search for the occupants is ongoing.

The Associated Press reported:

Governor Wes Moore said that after a mayday call was made ahead of the collapse, workers stopped cars from continuing onto the bridge, a rapid response that he said had saved lives. ‘These people are heroes.’

Now, as of 16:10 UTC (11:10 a.m. CDT) on March 26, six people are still reported missing.

Update on bridge collapse response

TV station WUSA9 in the Washington D.C./ Baltimore area posted this update at 10:30 a.m. EDT on March 26. It’s an update on the rescue effort as described by Maryland governor Wes Moore:

Live feed from Baltimore, from AP

More images and video

First, this video shows just the collapse of the bridge, which begins on either side of the support where the ship impacted. It then cascades to the other end of the bridge.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Subsequently, here’s a view of the ship and collapsed bridge in the morning’s light.

Daylight reveals aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse. Search and rescue underway. pic.twitter.com/2rHUN1T3u1 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

A tragedy in Baltimore

The Key Bridge is a part of the Baltimore Beltway, which is also labeled Interstate 695. Officials said the ship is named Dali and was on its way from Baltimore to Sri Lanka.

Emergency responders are currently present at the scene, and the incident has been declared a mass casualty event. According to WBAL TV:

The Coast Guard called this an active search and rescue mission

Collapse reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday

Officials have confirmed that a construction crew was on the bridge

Two people rescued so far. One is seriously hurt, taken to trauma center

As many as seven people may be unaccounted for

Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency

Baltimore Beltway/I-695 is closed from Glen Burnie to Dundalk

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore prior to collapse

Bottom line: There was a bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, overnight, and rescue operations are ongoing. A container ship struck one of the bridge supports. More info coming.

Join our community of passionate astronomy enthusiasts and help us continue to bring you the latest astronomy news and insights. Your donation makes it all possible.

Via The Associated Press

Via WBALTV