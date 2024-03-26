Human World

Major bridge collapse in Baltimore, rescue operation ongoing

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
March 26, 2024

Major bridge collapse in Baltimore

Early Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a wayward container ship struck it. The container ship seemed to lose power as it approached the bridge, as a video captures the ship’s lights blinking on and off. In addition, you can also see thick smoke pouring out from the ship moments before it impacts with one of the bridge supports. The video also shows the lights of cars and trucks passing over the bridge in the moments before impact and the bridge collapse. Several vehicles fell into the Patapsco River, and a search for the occupants is ongoing.

The Associated Press reported:

Governor Wes Moore said that after a mayday call was made ahead of the collapse, workers stopped cars from continuing onto the bridge, a rapid response that he said had saved lives. ‘These people are heroes.’

Now, as of 16:10 UTC (11:10 a.m. CDT) on March 26, six people are still reported missing.

Update on bridge collapse response

TV station WUSA9 in the Washington D.C./ Baltimore area posted this update at 10:30 a.m. EDT on March 26. It’s an update on the rescue effort as described by Maryland governor Wes Moore:

Live feed from Baltimore, from AP

More images and video

First, this video shows just the collapse of the bridge, which begins on either side of the support where the ship impacted. It then cascades to the other end of the bridge.

Subsequently, here’s a view of the ship and collapsed bridge in the morning’s light.

A tragedy in Baltimore

The Key Bridge is a part of the Baltimore Beltway, which is also labeled Interstate 695. Officials said the ship is named Dali and was on its way from Baltimore to Sri Lanka.

Emergency responders are currently present at the scene, and the incident has been declared a mass casualty event. According to WBAL TV:

  • The Coast Guard called this an active search and rescue mission
  • Collapse reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday
  • Officials have confirmed that a construction crew was on the bridge
  • Two people rescued so far. One is seriously hurt, taken to trauma center
  • As many as seven people may be unaccounted for
  • Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency
  • Baltimore Beltway/I-695 is closed from Glen Burnie to Dundalk

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore prior to collapse

Bridge collapse: Long bridge going off into the distance, in twilight.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge prior to March 26, 2024. The bridge is 1.6 miles (2.6 km) long. Image via Patorjk/ Wikimedia Commons.

Bottom line: There was a bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, overnight, and rescue operations are ongoing. A container ship struck one of the bridge supports. More info coming.

Join our community of passionate astronomy enthusiasts and help us continue to bring you the latest astronomy news and insights. Your donation makes it all possible.

Via The Associated Press

Via WBALTV

Posted 
March 26, 2024
 in 
Human World

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Milky Way season is back! See photos here
March 21, 2024
Comet Pons-Brooks: Will you see it during the eclipse?
March 13, 2024
Uncontrolled space junk hit Earth over the Pacific on Friday
March 8, 2024
A sky filled with stars, from Hawaii’s Mauna Kea
March 8, 2024