Diwali 2020 shines in this ashram, despite Covid-19

Diwali – the Hindu festival of lights – is normally celebrated with parties, fireworks, and lighting candles and oil lamps to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. But this year’s Diwali festivities were upended across India, as people were urged to stay at home amid a Covid-19 surge. According to a report by The Guardian:

This year, the pandemic is upending some of the celebrations in India, particularly in Delhi, the capital, which has experienced a renewed spike in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. On Saturday (November 14, 2020), many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings. In Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations. Some even stayed at home and did not visit friends or relatives.

But despite Covid-19, the lights of Diwali shine on … Our friend Swami Krishnananda, a monk at Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Math ashram in Ranchi, India, shared his images with us. He said:

The first of the photos [below] I took yesterday [November 14, 2020] was the last crescent of the moon of this month. Then in the evening, as the Ashram buildings got lighted up one by one, the whole atmosphere took on an etheric look, as if we were in heaven. Yes, our Guruji’s Ashramas are oases of divine love, peace and joy, where thirsty souls can come and drink. This year all of them missed this divine celebration by not physically being here. So I share these photos to remind them of their experiences of previous visit and assure them that they are equally blessed even at home, as the Gurus never leave their dear devotees.

Bottom line: Photos of Diwali 2020 from an ashram in India.