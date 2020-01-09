menu
Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano had a spectacular eruption this morning

Posted by in Earth | January 9, 2020

El Popo erupts! Well, it erupts often, but Thursday morning’s eruption – which happened at sunrise – was a beauty. El Popo is the nickname for Mexico’s most active volcano, Popocatépetl, near Mexico City. The eruption Thursday caused officials to issue a yellow alert.

The active volcano Popocatépetl – just 43 miles (70 km) southeast of Mexico City, and visible from there when atmospheric conditions permit – erupted Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, spewing ash high into the air and oozing lava. Popocatépetl is affectionately called El Popo by Mexicans. It’s one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes. Officials have issued a yellow alert in response to the blast, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

The translation for the AmarilloFase2 (Yellow Alert) explained in the tweet below is as follows:

Preventive actions for the alert level #AmarilloFase2 : Stay tuned for official information. Prepare important documents. Perform drills and know the location of temporary shelters. Develop a family plan for Civil Protection.

Video still of volcanic eruption: fire, smoke, lava.

Spectacular eruption from one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes, Popocatepetl, Thursday morning. Image via @webcamsdemexico on Twitter.

Officials said the eruption sent up a column of smoke about 2 miles (3 km) into the air, with a moderate ash content.

NOAA’s GOES 16 satellite caught the eruption from space.

Popocatépetl has low- or medium-level eruptions often, and at times erupts more or less continuously. It has had more than 15 major eruptions since the arrival of the Spanish in 1519, according to Wikipedia.

This morning’s eruption was a beauty, though! In part because of its location so near Mexico City, many cameras are trained on the volcano, and thus the January 9, 2020, eruption has been well documented so far, at this writing mostly on Twitter and YouTube.

Click here for live webcams – trained on Popocatépetl from VolcanoDiscovery.com

Sunrise is illuminating the upper part of the volcanic cone, which is spewing dense smoke.

A gorgeous shot of Popocatépetl on January 9, 2020, as the sun rose on its eruption. Image via @nuriapiera on Twitter.

Bottom line: Photos and videos of Popocatépetl volcano, near Mexico City, which erupted on January 9, 2020.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

