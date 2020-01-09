Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano had a spectacular eruption this morning

The active volcano Popocatépetl – just 43 miles (70 km) southeast of Mexico City, and visible from there when atmospheric conditions permit – erupted Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, spewing ash high into the air and oozing lava. Popocatépetl is affectionately called El Popo by Mexicans. It’s one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes. Officials have issued a yellow alert in response to the blast, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

The translation for the AmarilloFase2 (Yellow Alert) explained in the tweet below is as follows:

Preventive actions for the alert level #AmarilloFase2 : Stay tuned for official information. Prepare important documents. Perform drills and know the location of temporary shelters. Develop a family plan for Civil Protection.

Officials said the eruption sent up a column of smoke about 2 miles (3 km) into the air, with a moderate ash content.

NOAA’s GOES 16 satellite caught the eruption from space.

Popocatépetl has low- or medium-level eruptions often, and at times erupts more or less continuously. It has had more than 15 major eruptions since the arrival of the Spanish in 1519, according to Wikipedia.

This morning’s eruption was a beauty, though! In part because of its location so near Mexico City, many cameras are trained on the volcano, and thus the January 9, 2020, eruption has been well documented so far, at this writing mostly on Twitter and YouTube.

Click here for live webcams – trained on Popocatépetl from VolcanoDiscovery.com

Bottom line: Photos and videos of Popocatépetl volcano, near Mexico City, which erupted on January 9, 2020.