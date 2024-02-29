Smokehouse Creek wildfire nearing largest-ever for Texas

Apocalyptic scene in the Texas Panhandle right now. The Smokehouse Creek Wildfire has burned more than 500,000 acres, which is the equivalent of all of Lee County. Video courtesy of Greenville Fire-Rescue Department pic.twitter.com/RoTQ7ho0jM — Peter Busch (@peterbuschTV) February 28, 2024

Smokehouse Creek wildfire is only 3% contained

Wildfires have been tearing through the Texas Panhandle. The wildfires began on Monday, February 26, 2024. By Wednesday, the Smokehouse Creek fire had become the 2nd-largest wildfire in Texas history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Now, as of 4:30 a.m. central on Thursday morning, more than 850,000 acres had burned. Additionally, there are also four other wildfires burning in the Texas Panhandle.

Currently, the record-holder for largest fire in the state of Texas is the East Amarillo Complex fire in 2006. It burned 907,000 acres, overall. And now, the Smokehouse Creek fire is about to catch up.

Temperatures in the Texas Panhandle dipped temporarily on Tuesday, as a cold front moved through the area. As a result, winds associated with the cold front caused the fires to change from an eastward advance to a southward advance. On Tuesday, winds were gusting up to 65 miles an hour. But later, the wind gusts had died down by Wednesday to up to 19 miles an hour. Also, throughout this week, low humidity has made for dry air.

In addition, nearby northwest Oklahoma is also plagued with wildfires. As a result, officials reported some structures and livestock have been lost in these fires.

As the cold front pushed through, @Sierra_Lindsey3 and I were in Canadian Texas. The speed of which the wind shifted and started fueling fire to the south was nothing short of extreme with fire behavior. We were then stuck with a shelter in place order as the entire town was… pic.twitter.com/JpKGtHQ5aP — Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) February 28, 2024

Wildfire affecting humans and animals

The wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have caused evacuations and school closures. In particular, on Tuesday, the Pantex Nuclear Weapons Plant in Amarillo paused operations and evacuated nonessential personnel until it was deemed safe to continue normal operations.

Both horses and cattle have been running from the flames in the Texas panhandle.

@nbcnews Texas cattle stampede away from plumes of smoke as wildfires covering 300,000 acres force thousands to evacuate. ? original sound – nbcnews

A view of the Texas wildfires from above

Flew over crazy scenes in the Texas panhandle, wildfires have broken out everywhere it seemed. They were spanning the skyline! Sorry for the picture quality, they don’t do it justice, the plane cabin lights were on. Was a smoky sky all the way into OKC #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/4sDTHMGy9Z — Brandon Sullivan (@btsullivan91) February 27, 2024

More about Texas fires on social media

This Fire Temperature RGB view of the Texas cold front passage that redirected the #SmokehouseCreekFire propagation to a southerly direction is a classic example of how satellite data aids firefighting efforts. More imagery, details and NGFS tools at https://t.co/ZdUVfNJGnO #TXwx pic.twitter.com/39emwnyJmL — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) February 28, 2024

Here is an update on some of the active fires across the area. You can check out this webpage to get the latest on the fires. https://t.co/Q1FpZb4K8a #phwx #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/lYk1DaVtXE — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) February 28, 2024

Public information map of the #SmokehouseCreekFire showing an estimated 500,000 acres as of Feb. 28, 2024. This is a preliminary perimeter and subject to change. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ZWl4rzrzoO — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2024

As the fast-moving cold front encounters the wildfires scorching Texas and Oklahoma, the fires are oriented from east to south following the new wind direction. pic.twitter.com/zX3aYtJBfU — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, in Australia

Also, as the wildfires rage in the Texas Panhandle, bushfires are raging in parts of Australia, on the opposite side of Earth’s globe. It’s late summer now in the Southern Hemisphere. And hot, dry and windy conditions have made Australia ripe for fire danger. In fact, fires have been raging for more than a week in Victoria, a state in the southeastern part of Australia that contains the city of Melbourne. At this time, the fires are west of Melbourne, a city of five million.

Bottom line: A Texas wildfire is on the verge of becoming the largest in the state’s history. Oklahoma is also battling wildfires. And in Australia, where it’s now late summer, fires have been raging for more than a week, west of the city of Melbourne.

Read more: This Is Wildfire: Tips on preparing yourself and your home