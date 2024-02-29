Earth

Smokehouse Creek wildfire nearing largest-ever for Texas

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
February 29, 2024

Smokehouse Creek wildfire is only 3% contained

Wildfires have been tearing through the Texas Panhandle. The wildfires began on Monday, February 26, 2024. By Wednesday, the Smokehouse Creek fire had become the 2nd-largest wildfire in Texas history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Now, as of 4:30 a.m. central on Thursday morning, more than 850,000 acres had burned. Additionally, there are also four other wildfires burning in the Texas Panhandle.

Currently, the record-holder for largest fire in the state of Texas is the East Amarillo Complex fire in 2006. It burned 907,000 acres, overall. And now, the Smokehouse Creek fire is about to catch up.

Temperatures in the Texas Panhandle dipped temporarily on Tuesday, as a cold front moved through the area. As a result, winds associated with the cold front caused the fires to change from an eastward advance to a southward advance. On Tuesday, winds were gusting up to 65 miles an hour. But later, the wind gusts had died down by Wednesday to up to 19 miles an hour. Also, throughout this week, low humidity has made for dry air.

In addition, nearby northwest Oklahoma is also plagued with wildfires. As a result, officials reported some structures and livestock have been lost in these fires.

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! And we’re guaranteed to sell out, so get one while you can. Your support means the world to us and allows us to keep going. Purchase here.

Wildfire affecting humans and animals

The wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have caused evacuations and school closures. In particular, on Tuesday, the Pantex Nuclear Weapons Plant in Amarillo paused operations and evacuated nonessential personnel until it was deemed safe to continue normal operations.

Both horses and cattle have been running from the flames in the Texas panhandle.

@nbcnews

Texas cattle stampede away from plumes of smoke as wildfires covering 300,000 acres force thousands to evacuate.

? original sound – nbcnews

@cbsnews As the Texas Panhandle battles out-of-control wildfires – including one that alone is an estimated 500,000 acres – horses were seen running along a highway trying to escape the smoke and flames. #texas #wildfire #news ? original sound – cbsnews

A view of the Texas wildfires from above

Wildfire: Bright patches of red extending on a dark background.
This is a satellite image of the fires in the Texas panhandle. On Wednesday, the biggest wildfire – the Smokehouse Creek fire – grew to larger than the state of Rhode Island. Image via CIRA/ NOAA 20/ NOAA 21/ S-NPP.

More about Texas fires on social media

Meanwhile, in Australia

Also, as the wildfires rage in the Texas Panhandle, bushfires are raging in parts of Australia, on the opposite side of Earth’s globe. It’s late summer now in the Southern Hemisphere. And hot, dry and windy conditions have made Australia ripe for fire danger. In fact, fires have been raging for more than a week in Victoria, a state in the southeastern part of Australia that contains the city of Melbourne. At this time, the fires are west of Melbourne, a city of five million.

Bottom line: A Texas wildfire is on the verge of becoming the largest in the state’s history. Oklahoma is also battling wildfires. And in Australia, where it’s now late summer, fires have been raging for more than a week, west of the city of Melbourne.

Read more: This Is Wildfire: Tips on preparing yourself and your home

Posted 
February 29, 2024
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Here’s the latest Artemis timeline: Humans to the moon!
February 23, 2024
Dead satellite enters atmosphere over Pacific Ocean
February 22, 2024
Record quasar is most luminous object in the universe
February 20, 2024
Euclid space telescope begins dark universe survey
February 19, 2024