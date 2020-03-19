menu
close
subscribe donate

Watch 2 penguins explore closed Chicago aquarium

Posted by in Earth | Human World | March 19, 2020

You’ll love this video of a couple of penguins openly exploring Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, closed due to COVID-19.

With Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium closed due to visitors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a couple of penguins were given the opportunity to look around areas in the aquarium not usually visited by its penguins. On Sunday and Monday (March 15 and 16, 2020), the aquarium tweeted videos showing the penguins’ tour. A 30-year-old rockhopper penguin named Wellington seemed especially intrigued by an exhibit of Amazonian fish.

Bottom line: Video of a couple of penguins exploring Chicago’s Shedd aquarium, closed due to Covid-19.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Tonight

Does the equinox sun rise due east and set due west?

Today's Image

Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

Share your moon and planets photos with EarthSky

We're Social all the time