Mighty earthquake rocks Japan. Coastal areas evacuated

Earthquake rocks Japan

The USGS has reported a powerful earthquake in Japan on Monday. It happened on January 1, 2024, at 1:10 UTC (4:10 p.m. local time in Japan). The earthquake struck in central Japan. It set off tsunami warnings for some parts of Japan’s west coast. Reuters reported one hour ago (12 UTC or 6 a.m. central time on January 1) that it:

… [knocked] out power to thousands of homes and [disrupted] flights and rail services to the affected region. The quake … triggered waves of around 1 meter along parts of the Sea of Japan coast with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Local media reports said it was the first time a “major tsunami warning” had been issued since March 11, 2011, when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck in northeastern Japan, creating giant waves. The 2011 earthquake was preceded by multiple foreshocks, including a magnitude-7.2 event centered approximately 25 miles (40 km) away from the epicenter of the main quake, according to Britannica.com.

Visuals from Kanazawa City, Japan After Powerful Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Hit Japan #earthquake #Japan #Tsunamipic.twitter.com/GA3ILk1Y1Q — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) January 1, 2024

Panic ensues as a massive #earthquake shakes a mall in #Japan, leaving people terrified and seeking safety#Tsunami pic.twitter.com/Fa1mOGmcKO — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) January 1, 2024

Japan – Japanese seek refuge in a beautiful park and watch helpless as stone structures fall around them during the earthquake ???? pic.twitter.com/v5DRdu270u — ??RonEnglish????????? (@RonEng1ish) January 1, 2024

Evacuations ordered

The BBC reported:

Japan has urged residents to ‘evacuate immediately’ after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the central region. A major tsunami warning was issued for the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa, warning of waves as high as 5 meters (16 feet). Authorities also issued tsunami warnings for the neighboring Niigata and Toyama prefectures, where they said waves could reach 3 meters. Public television flashed EVACUATE in big letters, urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the cold.

Fire reported in Wajima city following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake striking 36 km northeast of Anamizu, Japanpic.twitter.com/bTvSQjho1v — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) January 1, 2024

Bottom line: A powerful earthquake – magnitude 7.5 according to USGS – struck Japan on Monday. The quake prompted strong tsunami warnings.