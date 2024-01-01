EarthHuman World

Mighty earthquake rocks Japan. Coastal areas evacuated

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
January 1, 2024
Mighty earthquake rocks Japan.
Mighty earthquakes rocks Japan on January 1, 2024. Image via USGS.

Earthquake rocks Japan

The USGS has reported a powerful earthquake in Japan on Monday. It happened on January 1, 2024, at 1:10 UTC (4:10 p.m. local time in Japan). The earthquake struck in central Japan. It set off tsunami warnings for some parts of Japan’s west coast. Reuters reported one hour ago (12 UTC or 6 a.m. central time on January 1) that it:

… [knocked] out power to thousands of homes and [disrupted] flights and rail services to the affected region.

The quake … triggered waves of around 1 meter along parts of the Sea of Japan coast with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Local media reports said it was the first time a “major tsunami warning” had been issued since March 11, 2011, when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck in northeastern Japan, creating giant waves. The 2011 earthquake was preceded by multiple foreshocks, including a magnitude-7.2 event centered approximately 25 miles (40 km) away from the epicenter of the main quake, according to Britannica.com.

Evacuations ordered

The BBC reported:

Japan has urged residents to ‘evacuate immediately’ after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the central region.

A major tsunami warning was issued for the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa, warning of waves as high as 5 meters (16 feet).

Authorities also issued tsunami warnings for the neighboring Niigata and Toyama prefectures, where they said waves could reach 3 meters.

Public television flashed EVACUATE in big letters, urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the cold.

A succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes on Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The strongest tremor registered at 7.5 magnitude according to USGS.

Bottom line: A powerful earthquake – magnitude 7.5 according to USGS – struck Japan on Monday. The quake prompted strong tsunami warnings.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
January 1, 2024
 in 
Earth

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Apollo 8 Earthrise photo anniversary, December 24
December 23, 2023
Wow! Polar stratospheric clouds spotted across the UK
December 22, 2023
2023 December solstice: All you need to know
December 19, 2023
Iceland volcano erupts! See a livestream here
December 19, 2023