Lightning storm largest in California in 5 years

Kelly Kizer Whitt
June 24, 2022
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Art Ferrario in Merced, California, took this image on Wednesday evening. Art wrote: “Central California’s 1st monsoonal surge of the season.” Thank you, Art! This past week, California experienced its largest lightning storm in 5 years.

Biggest lightning storm in 5 years

A powerful lightning storm pummeled nearly 1/3 of California over two days this past week. From June 22 to June 23, the National Lightning Detection Network recorded more than 66,000 lightning events, the most in a single day in nearly 5 years. This 2-day lightning storm brought little rain to the drought-stricken area, but it did ignite a spate of mostly small wildfires. Sadly, one woman and her dogs were killed while out on a walk.

Lightning in California is relatively rare. Then, when it does come, it can come in the form of “dry” lightning or thunderstorms, which are storms accompanied by little to no rain. The US Drought Monitor shows nearly all of California in the category of severe drought (D2) to the worst category of exceptional drought (D4). Lightning that brings potential wildfire without rain is an unwelcome sight in the state.

Most of California is suffering from a years-long drought. Image via US Drought Monitor.

Lightning ignited small wildfires

According to Wildfire Today, the lightning storm ignited many small wildfires in California, though most were quickly extinguished.

Firefighters are investigating one fire, named the Thunder Fire, that started on June 22 and may have been caused by lightning. This fire near Grapevine, California, has burned nearly 2,500 acres and is 65% contained as of Friday morning.

Bottom line: A 2-day lightning storm pummeled California this week with more than 66,000 lightning events, bringing little rain but sparking wildfires.

June 24, 2022
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

