June 2019 hottest on record for globe

Posted by in Earth | July 24, 2019

Last month was the planet’s hottest June in NOAA’s climate record, which dates back to 1880. Also last month, Antarctic sea ice coverage shrank to new record low.

Map of world 9 red dots, 1 green, 1 blue, 1 orange, each with text.

View larger. | An annotated map of the world showing notable climate events that occurred around the world in June 2019. Find out more. Image via NOAA.

According to a NOAA report published on July 18, scorching temperatures made June 2019 the hottest June for the globe in the agency’s 140-year global temperature dataset. The year-to-date temperature for 2019 was the second warmest January–June on record. And for the second month in a row, warmth brought Antarctic sea-ice coverage to a new low.

The average global temperature in June was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit (.95 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average of 59.9 degrees F (15.5 degrees C), making it the hottest June in the 140-year record, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

World map mostly covered in shades of pink representing warmer to record heat.

View larger. | Image via NOAA.

Nine of the 10 warmest Junes have occurred since 2010. June 1998 is the only year from the previous century that’s among the 10 warmest Junes on record (the eighth warmest June on record).

June 2019 also marks the 43rd consecutive June and the 414th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th century average.

Read the complete NOAA report.

Bar graph, steeply rising red bars on right from 1960 to 2020.

Image via NOAA.

Average Antarctic sea-ice coverage was 8.5 percent below the 1981-2010 average – the smallest on record for June. Average Arctic sea ice coverage was 10.5 percent below average – the second-smallest on record for June.

Bottom line: According to NOAA, June 2019 was the planet’s hottest June in the climate record, which dates back to 1880.

Via NOAA

