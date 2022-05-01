EarthHuman World

‘Hobbits’ among us? An anthropologist says maybe

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
May 1, 2022
Hobbits: The face of what looks like an early human, with low forehead and kind eyes.
Do relic hominins exist on Earth today? This is an artist’s concept of one that might. It is Homo floresiensis, aka hobbits. Image via paleo-artist Katrina Kenny of Echunga, Australia.

Anthropologist Gregory Forth at the University of Alberta in Canada authored a controversial opinion piece in The Scientist on April 18, 2022. In it, he claims that a relic population of elf-like ancient hominins might still roam the jungles of a remote Indonesian island.

The discovery of the remains of Homo floresiensis in 2003 – a tiny hominin standing just 3.5 feet (106 cm) tall and weighing only 66 pounds (30 kg) – caught the scientific world completely by surprise. Scientists announced the initial find announced in 2004. Subsequent work on the Pacific island of Flores unearthed fossils of an entirely new species, now known colloquially as “the hobbit” or Flores man. H. floresiensis dates to between 100,000 and 60,000 years ago. Tools of the diminutive people appear in the fossil record from 190,000 to 50,000 years ago, meaning the so-called hobbits shared their world with modern humans.

According to Forth, the hobbits may still hide today in the lush rain forests of Flores, alongside the ravenous Komodo dragon.

Tales of hobbits

Forth said the race of diminutive people is either still extant or became extinct in this century. From his piece in The Scientist:

Twenty years previously, when I began ethnographic fieldwork on Flores, I heard tales of humanlike creatures, some still reputedly alive although very rarely seen. In the words of the H. floresiensis discovery team’s leader, the late Mike Morwood, last at the University of Wollongong in Australia, descriptions of these hominoids “fitted floresiensis to a T.”

Forth recorded 30 stories of encounters with hobbits given by members of the Lio people who live on the eastern portion of Flores, speaking directly with each eyewitness. He has compiled those accounts in a new book, Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid, which will be available from Pegasus Books in May.

The author, who boasts three decades of experience as a professor of anthropology and a field researcher, believes his conclusions will again shock the anthropological community, but the evidence speaks for itself:

Coming from a professional anthropologist and ethnobiologist, my conclusions will probably surprise many. They might even be more startling than the discovery of H. floresiensis, once described by paleoanthropologist Peter Brown of the University of New England in New South Wales as tantamount to the discovery of a space alien.

Evidence says it’s an ‘ape-man’

Flatly and without equivocation, Forth says the best fit for the evidence he’s collected is to conclude a small population what he said he can only call an ape-man were seen by the more than two dozen members of the Lio:

My aim in writing the book was to find the best explanation – that is, the most rational and empirically best supported – of Lio accounts of the creatures. These include reports of sightings by more than 30 eyewitnesses, all of whom I spoke with directly. And I conclude that the best way to explain what they told me is that a non-sapiens hominin has survived on Flores to the present or very recent times.

Forth, in writing his book, also hoped to convince his colleagues to place greater emphasis on the testimony of the indigenous people they encounter during their researches. Anthropologists who ignore information in the form of myths and anecdotes from what he called traditionally non-literate and technologically simple communities risk missing important evidence. Specifically, Forth said the indigenous people of Flores want the same answers the modern scientific community seeks:

To be sure, the Lio don’t have anything akin to modern evolutionary theory, with speciation driven by mutation and natural selection. But if evolutionism is fundamentally concerned with how different species arose and how differences are maintained, then Lio people and other Flores islanders have for a long time been asking the same questions.

Changing our world view

The reason floresiensis caused a stir among those searching for clues to humanity’s evolution, Forth says, is the uncomfortable realization that Homo sapiens shared the world with a variety of other Homo species and may still do so today. The worldview of the Lio is not immune to that same sensation the cosmos is far more complex than we suspect it is:

For the Lio, the ape-man’s appearance as something incompletely human makes the creature anomalous and hence problematic and disturbing. For academic scientists, H. floresiensis is similarly problematic, but not so much for its resemblance to H. sapiens; rather, it’s because the species appears very late in the geological record, surviving to a time well after the appearance of modern humans.

Bottom line: A professor of anthropology says a relic population of Homo floresiensis – nicknamed “hobbits” – believed extinct for 50,000 years, may still exist on the Indonesian island of Flores.

Via The Scientist

Read more: Tiny stature of extinct ‘Hobbit’ thanks to fast evolution

Posted 
May 1, 2022
 in 
Earth

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
SLS rehearsal scrubbed, Artemis likely delayed
April 21, 2022
Will Starship and SLS herald a spaceflight revolution?
April 17, 2022
Biggest comet yet headed to inner solar system
April 15, 2022
ISS astronauts in action, seen from Earth!
April 13, 2022