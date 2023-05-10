Alberta wildfires burn 1 million acres, smoke over US

Alberta wildfires and swirling smoke

Wildfire season in Alberta, Canada, typically begins in May. But this year has had an explosive beginning. This forest-covered province has endured a hot, dry spring. And, by last week, wildfires billowing up from the forests led to evacuations of more than 29,000 people, and a state of emergency beginning for Alberta on May 6, 2023. NASA Earth Observatory reported that the fires have been so intense that they’ve produced towering chimneys of smoke in the form of pyrocumulonimbus clouds.

The smoke from all these fires has swirled through the atmosphere and across the northeastern United States, resulting in some colorful sunrises and sunsets.

You can follow along with the progress of the fires and suppression efforts at the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Neighboring provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan are also experiencing some wildfires.

Here is what fires in Alberta, Canada can do to a New England sunrise. https://t.co/tXPrd2mLH6 — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) May 9, 2023

Wildfire news from Twitter

A wildfire in the Edson forest area is currently burning out of control 34 km south east of the town of Edson. If you have any smoke-related health concerns, please contact 8-1-1. You can find the most up-to-date information at https://t.co/NwsLJqe7ks. pic.twitter.com/wQz4HND4pp — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) May 6, 2023

The recent fires in Alberta have created a large swath of smoky skies over the Northeast U.S. pic.twitter.com/yibPWqsfAO — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) May 9, 2023

Now: There are 89 active fires in Alberta, Canada. Active area burned is ~1 million acres!! In the past 5 years the average burned area to date only +-1000 acres. Southern Canada has been super dry the past few months. A 4 sigma heat ridge this weekend will compound the issues! pic.twitter.com/rdNJ90kEgG — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) May 9, 2023

Fires in Russia

Meanwhile, forests in Russia’s Ural Mountains and Siberia are also on fire. The boreal forest fires in Siberia have currently burned around 130,000 acres. In Omsk, Siberia, residents are under a state of emergency. The Washington Post said that Russian officials indicated that some people have been killed by the fires, but they didn’t specify how many or where.

BREAKING! Catastrofic fires near Kurgan and in Kurgan city area, Siberia. Aviation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was urgently deployed to the city.#Wildfires pic.twitter.com/6FRSGIJtpd — Kirill Bakanov (@WeatherSarov1) May 7, 2023

Bottom line: Fire season is off to an early start in northern forests. In fact, Alberta wildfires have burned about 1 million acres so far as the smoke spreads into the northeastern United States. Plus, wildfires have also sparked in Russia’s Ural Mountains and Siberia.

Via NASA

