Earth

Brazil floods engulf state of Rio Grande do Sul

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
May 3, 2024


Relentless rains have brought horrendous flooding to the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Read more about the Brazil floods below. Image via CIRA.

Brazil floods inundate state

The state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil has experienced historic flooding over the past week. At least 29 people have died in the floods with 60 more missing. The governor of the state, Eduardo Leite, called it a “war situation” in his request for help. The city of Lajeado suffered an especially devastating blow, with the Taquari River a full 13 feet (4 meters) above its previous record flood stage from 1941. As you can see in the images here, the 111 feet (34 meters) of floodwaters have covered most of the city.

On May 2, 2024, the military in Brazil reported the partial collapse of a dam on the Rio das Antas. It recommended residents of Santa Tereza near the local rivers leave the area as quickly as possible. In some locations, helicopters have rescued people from the roofs of their homes.

Dire situation in Brazil

The translation of the post below says:

Taquari Bridge.

One of the most important bridges connecting the interior of the state of RS to the capital, the Taquari River bridge on BR386 currently has water at its edge.

In the images, photos of the bridge now, morning of May 2 and the comparison of the distance from the waters on a normal day.

Other floods around the world

Brazil is not alone in suffering from floods at the moment. In Europe, areas in Germany and the Netherlands are also dealing with flooding.

In the Middle East, places such as Oman and Iran also had floodwaters sweep into cities.

And in southeastern Texas, one driver tried to navigate through a flooded parking lot but accidentally drove into a creek. Remember when you encounter a flooded road: Turn around, don’t drown. Fortunately she was okay.

Bottom line: Brazil floods have inundated the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with houses washed away and rescues ongoing. Floods have been raging in other parts of the world as well.

Read more: Extreme rainfall and flooding as Earth warms

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
May 3, 2024
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Meet the constellation Leo Minor the Little Lion
April 30, 2024
Rare dinosaur tracks are longest continuous set of sauropod footprints
April 28, 2024
Tornadoes ravage central US, more expected today
April 27, 2024
Meet the Chamaeleon, a southern constellation
April 25, 2024