Brazil floods engulf state of Rio Grande do Sul

Relentless storms bring flooding rains to southern Brazil. pic.twitter.com/MydBPgILRY — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) May 1, 2024



Brazil floods inundate state

The state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil has experienced historic flooding over the past week. At least 29 people have died in the floods with 60 more missing. The governor of the state, Eduardo Leite, called it a “war situation” in his request for help. The city of Lajeado suffered an especially devastating blow, with the Taquari River a full 13 feet (4 meters) above its previous record flood stage from 1941. As you can see in the images here, the 111 feet (34 meters) of floodwaters have covered most of the city.

On May 2, 2024, the military in Brazil reported the partial collapse of a dam on the Rio das Antas. It recommended residents of Santa Tereza near the local rivers leave the area as quickly as possible. In some locations, helicopters have rescued people from the roofs of their homes.

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul is experiencing some of its worst flooding in its history after days of relentless, torrential rain. In the last four days of April, the state received about 70% of the precipitation it typically records for the entire month. The Taquari… pic.twitter.com/Ko1UQYTeEc — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) May 2, 2024

Cidade de Lajeado debaixo d’água. pic.twitter.com/tsQiG2LWmB — Rafael Gloves (@rafaelgloves) May 2, 2024

South of Brazil is living the worst flood of history. At the city of Lajeado (video below) the river height surpassed the record of 100 feet high from 1941 and 2023. God bless our people. pic.twitter.com/WM9dhXdumv — Rony Vernet ?? (@RonyVernet) May 2, 2024

Dire situation in Brazil

Massive flood due to heavy rains in Três Coroas of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil ?? (02.05.2024) TELEGRAM JOIN ? https://t.co/9cTkji5aZq pic.twitter.com/H2z11WFKkA — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) May 2, 2024

Não sabemos de qual cidade é, mas a situação é extremamente grave no Rio Grande do Sul. A população do RS precisa de ajuda ? pic.twitter.com/shnAhrwnIr — TEMPO OESTE (@TempoOeste) May 2, 2024

The translation of the post below says:

Taquari Bridge. One of the most important bridges connecting the interior of the state of RS to the capital, the Taquari River bridge on BR386 currently has water at its edge. In the images, photos of the bridge now, morning of May 2 and the comparison of the distance from the waters on a normal day.

PONTE DO TAQUARI. Uma das mais importantes pontes de ligação do interior estado do RS a capital, a ponte do Rio Taquari na BR386 está nesse momento com água no beiral. Nas imagens, fotos da ponte agora, manhã de 2/05 e o comparativo da distância das águas em dia normal. pic.twitter.com/fzDjw1UrX8 — Sheila Melgarejo/ Conta Nova (@sheilamelgare12) May 2, 2024

Other floods around the world

Brazil is not alone in suffering from floods at the moment. In Europe, areas in Germany and the Netherlands are also dealing with flooding.

In the Middle East, places such as Oman and Iran also had floodwaters sweep into cities.

And in southeastern Texas, one driver tried to navigate through a flooded parking lot but accidentally drove into a creek. Remember when you encounter a flooded road: Turn around, don’t drown. Fortunately she was okay.

Watched this poor girl drive into the creek right behind our building in College Station. Good news is she's ok. This is why you ALWAYS turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/c6SpergaBy — Ryan Star (@onairryan) May 2, 2024

Bottom line: Brazil floods have inundated the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with houses washed away and rescues ongoing. Floods have been raging in other parts of the world as well.

