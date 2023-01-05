A series of atmospheric rivers has been aimed at California this week, bringing torrents of rain and high winds since 2023 began. Atmospheric rivers are flowing columns of water vapor that can dump high amounts of precipitation in a relatively short time. Plus, the storm that’s striking California this week (January 4-6, 2023) underwent what meteorologists call bombogenesis. That’s when a mid-latitude storm’s low pressure falls by 24 millibars within 24 hours. When that happens, the storm rapidly intensifies.

Our #GOESWest?? full-disc satellite shows a powerful storm undergoing bombogenesis off the northern CA Coast. What is a "Bomb Cyclone"? By definition, it is a low pressure system that experiences a fall in pressure of 24 millibars in 24 hours. #CAwx https://t.co/zmYAPqXknp pic.twitter.com/IDnazirGPx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 4, 2023

California experienced an earlier onslaught of precipitation on New Year’s Eve from an atmospheric river. And even when this current storm passes, the extended forecast for California still shows increased precipitation, as the atmospheric river will continue to aim for the West Coast. As a matter of fact, the National Weather Service’s outlook for January 10-14 still has California 80-90% above normal for precipitation.

Hazardous Winds, Snow, and Rain Forecast to Continue over the West Coast, Possibly Exacerbating Flooding Riskhttps://t.co/sCH1Wj5ZuT pic.twitter.com/mxFXdyMrk9 — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) January 4, 2023

#AtmosphericRiver storm train continuing to roll into the West Coast through next week pic.twitter.com/wNbgbgOzzn — Jay Cordeira (@jaycordeira) January 5, 2023

Bomb cyclone has impressive strength

Because the storm system is so strong, the Air Force sent five Hurricane Hunter planes to California to monitor and track it. Marin County, north of San Francisco, had wind gusts up to 85 miles per hour.

Impressive wind showing up in Marin. Gusts up to 85 mph now (4:10-4:30)! #cawx pic.twitter.com/D2VSUN768s — NWS Bay Area ? (@NWSBayArea) January 5, 2023

Impacts from the massive storm

As of Thursday morning, January 5, the storm had claimed two lives in California. A redwood tree falling onto a home killed a two-year-old, and a 19-year-old woman hydroplaned on partially flooded roads, striking a utility pole.

Also, there were many reports of flooding on roads on social media, and high winds closed some ski resorts in the Sierra Nevadas.

Lots of flooding for days now. And it's not easy to see while driving. Be careful out there #LosAngeles #BombCyclone #PineappleExpress #LARain pic.twitter.com/UykXCuTWjz — Chhaya Néné (@ChhayaNene) January 5, 2023

? Aptos – we’re experiencing coastal flooding along the coastal roads. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uVANMQY52M — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

BREAKING: Capitola Wharf was split in half when a section of the wharf collapsed into the ocean. 30-foot waves, powerful tidal surges, and gusty winds are battering the beaches right now. Capitola Village is flooded.

(Video by Autumn Rose Purdy) #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/vTfqA8FEa9 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 5, 2023

TRAFFIC ALERT: UPDATE @Pacifica Continue to avoid N/B SR-1 past Manor Dr. Landslide blocking #2 lane. @CHPSanFrancisco onscene. An update will be posted. https://t.co/xcJOOkL6Kk pic.twitter.com/tfAWPS3Be4 — Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) January 5, 2023

A little bit windy at Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday. (Credit: Marucs Morgan – Palisades Tahoe) pic.twitter.com/Rlco7YLgBA — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) January 5, 2023

Alleviating drought?

So will all this rain and snow help alleviate the drought in California? On January 3, Scooty Nickerson of the Bay Area’s Mercury News said:

California’s Sierra is closing in on the 2nd-largest snowpack we’ve seen at this time of year in the last two decades.

But, he said, it’s too early to declare an end to the drought, because:

Last year, we started 2022 with a similar bounty – and then ended the snow season way, way, way below normal.

While some of the reservoirs are starting to feel the impact of the atmospheric river, it’s not impacting all of them. For example, Lake Mead, gets its water from the Colorado River, which is to the east. By the way, you can track the water levels in California’s reservoirs at its Department of Water Resources website.

22,400,000,000,000 gallons of water is a fairly conservative approximation of what will fall over the state of California over the next 15 days. That's 22 Trillion , 400 billion gallons! #cawx Too bad it cant all be caught and stored. pic.twitter.com/ZxeqvxBgS1 — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) January 4, 2023

Bomb cyclone was not a surprise

At least there was plenty warning that the storm was coming. Weather forecasts showed satellite images of the giant swirl in the atmosphere days in advance as it approached the coast. And shoppers in California stocked up at the grocery stores in advance of the storm, emptying shelves.

The changing of the guard: watch as #GOES18 takes over for #GOES17 in this #GOESWest water vapor loop. Big storm for the first day on the job! And a seamless transition. Great job @NOAASatellites. pic.twitter.com/zyNkRM5335 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) January 4, 2023

The produce department at the grocery store right now. Guess people took the storm warnings seriously pic.twitter.com/YajpwcF3YV — Zephyr (@CeciliaQuick) January 4, 2023

Bottom line: A bomb cyclone hit California this week, bringing high winds plus heavy rains and snow. More rain is on the way.