Photos of April’s Lyrid meteor shower

The annual Lyrid meteor shower is happening now. This shower comes after a months-long meteor drought between early January and April each year. Many meteor-watchers are out looking for this welcome sight. The peak of the shower is expected in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The meteors appear to radiate from a point near the star Vega in the constellation Lyra. Vega rises in the northeast around 9 to 10 p.m. local time (the time on your clock, from all Northern Hemisphere locations). It climbs upward through the night, is fairly high by midnight, and is highest just before dawn. However, you don’t need to know the radiant point to see Lyrid meteors. They flash all over the sky. No matter where you are on Earth, the best time to watch is between midnight and dawn. You’ll want to watch in a dark country sky.

See more photos at EarthSky Community Photos, and submit your own.