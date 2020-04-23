Photos of April’s Lyrid meteor shower

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kathleen Nadeau of Bath, Maine captured this image on April 22. She said: “It was partially clear when I went out in the backyard at 3:20 a.m hoping to catch the Lyrid meteor shower, but the clouds quickly moved in. I was lucky enough to get the shot before it completely clouded over.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Wildoner of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, wrote: “I managed to capture a few Lyrid meteors last evening, April 21, 2020. Here is a composite image showing 2 meteors. The Big Dipper asterism and the star Vega (in the constellation Lyra) have been highlighted in this view to help orient you. The focal point of the Lyrid meteor shower is in the direction of Vega, you can see how these meteors point in that general direction.”
The annual Lyrid meteor shower is happening now. This shower comes after a months-long meteor drought between early January and April each year. Many meteor-watchers are out looking for this welcome sight. The peak of the shower is expected in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
The meteors appear to radiate from a point near the star Vega in the constellation Lyra. Vega rises in the northeast around 9 to 10 p.m. local time (the time on your clock, from all Northern Hemisphere locations). It climbs upward through the night, is fairly high by midnight, and is highest just before dawn. However, you don’t need to know the radiant point to see Lyrid meteors. They flash all over the sky. No matter where you are on Earth, the best time to watch is between midnight and dawn. You’ll want to watch in a dark country sky.
See more photos at EarthSky Community Photos, and submit your own.
James Younger captured a meteor in the skies over Victoria, BC, Canada, early on April 20, 2020. He wrote: “a 420 meteor and the skies are so clear I could photograph the MW just steps from my home.”
A Lyrid meteor streaks over St. Augustine, Florida, caught by John Merriam. John wrote: “Lyrid Meteor over Northeast FL, 4:19am 4/22/20.”
Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines, caught a Lyrid meteor while observing the sky on April 21, 2020. He wrote about this photo: “That meteor is nothing to write home about, but this dreamscape intrigued me.”
Richard Rice snapped this meteor in Rochester, UK, on April 20, 2020. He wrote: “Being only 15 miles from London UK, light pollution is a real problem where I live. The camera was left continually taking shots while my daughter and I lay in the garden trying to spot the Lyrids. However this one surprised us coming from the NW. To the naked eye it appeared as quite a fire ball. As it was taken with an 11mm lens, you can imagine it covered quite a lot of sky.”
