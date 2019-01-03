menu
See it! Moon and Venus at sunrise

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | January 3, 2019

Not to be missed! A beautiful combo to ring in the new year. Photos here from the EarthSky community.

The moon Venus rising over Whitehaven NW England on January 2, 2019. Photo by Adrian Strand.

Photo of Venus and the moon with bare trees silhouette above Anchorage, Alaska on January 1, 2019 by Doug Short.

Doug Short captured Venus and the moon above Anchorage, Alaska on the morning of January 1, 2019.

Photo of the crescent moon and planet Venus in the dark sky before sunrise on January 2, 2019 over Singapore.

Kannan a wrote, “The waning crescent moon and the planet Venus conjunction this morning (January 2) here in Singapore before sunrise was a most breathtaking moment for the start of the first working day of 2019.”

Photo of the moon and Venus rising in the east

The moon and Venus rising in the east. January 2, 2019. Photo by Dennis Chabot.

2 images of Venus at the moon from North Borneo, one taken at 3:15 a.am. and the other 2 hours later.

Photo by Jenney Disimon. She wrote, “Moon and Venus pairing, Sabah, North Borneo. 2nd Jan 2019.”

Photo by Vermont Coronel of the moon and a cool-hued Venus, an hour in a dark sky before sunrise in Manila.

Vermont Coronel Jr. wrote, “Moon and a cool-hued Venus, an hour before sunrise in Manila.”

Duncan Tolmie captured the moon and Venus at 3:30 a.m. on January 2, 2019 in Warwick, Queensland, Australia.

Duncan Tolmie captured the moon and Venus at 3:30 a.m. on January 2, 2019 in Warwick, Queensland, Australia.

Bottom line: Photos of the moon and Venus before sunrise in early January 2019.

